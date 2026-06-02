You've Got Mail: Change Is Afoot In The NFC West

"Hi Darren, loving the different perspectives around our QB room at the moment. What's not been discussed as much is the opportunity the extra preseason game has for someone like Carson Beck to make a statement early. If we assume he's QB3 at the moment, do you think we might see him play the majority of the snaps? That'd be exciting for the fan base although it could lead to delirium if he plays particularly well."

Right now, I would not expect him to play the majority of the snaps, but I'll be honest, that is strictly how I *think* LaFleur and the coaches would approach it. Of course, he isn't giving any hints (assuming in this first week of June there is a hint to give.) As we stand now, with the mandatory minicamp next week, I'm still going to believe it will be Jacoby Brissett in camp and behind center when the season begins. I am not wed to that; as circumstances unfold, maybe my thought changes. But if Brissett is playing, and there is is offensive production, I don't know how quickly I put Beck in. I know people want to see him. If coaches don't see him in that role based on how practice is going, however, I'm not putting him in just to put him in.