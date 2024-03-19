You've Got Mail: The Price Of Free Agency

Yeah, it's not that simple. And guaranteed money isn't the only one that matters, although it's the most important. In your example, it wouldn't necessarily be a five-year, $50M deal because that's only the guarantee. For instance, Budda Baker is scheduled to make about $14M this season in salary. It is not guaranteed. But he gets the money if he plays so whatever extension he got price-wise a few years ago will basically be worth the max because he would've collected it all -- much more than the original guarantees. Let's say a guy signs a four-year contract. He gets salaries of $5M, $10M, $12M, $15M. His signing bonus is $16M. It's a four-year, $57M deal but his guarantees (his real guarantees) are $21M -- $5M salary (because he's going to be on the team the first year) and the bonus. Some agents want to lump in the second year salary because a guy is rarely cut after that first season, knowing there would be a $12M dead cap hit. This guy's cap numbers (on a very simple deal) would be $9M, $14M, $$16M and $19M. After that first season, they could cut him and multiple $4M prorated bonus cap hit times however many years he had left to find out dead hit.