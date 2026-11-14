3x3: Week 10 Cardinals vs Rams

WHO: Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams
WHEN: Sunday, 2:05 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Stadium
NAMES
- DANTE STILLS - The career Dante Stills has carved for himself has been remarkable. Drafted in the sixth round in 2023, Stills has been a mainstay along the Cardinals defensive front. He has started every game this season and has played significantly more snaps than anyone else in the defensive line room. He only has one sack, which came in the season opener, but has deflected a pair of passes at the line of scrimmage and has three tackles for loss. With his contract expiring at the end of the year, the final eight weeks are crucial.
"If you ask me personally, I think I have so much more to give because there's times where I play good ball and times where I play bad ball, so I have to try to even those out," Stills said. "I was just telling (Andrew Billings) that I'm a sixth-round pick in Year Four. I'm not really tripping no more about stuff. I'm just like, you know what? I'm supposed to be on three teams by now."
- KYREN WILLIAMS - Stills expects to see a ton of on Sunday is running back Kyren Williams. Blake Corum will be used as well. Like the Cardinals, the Rams are banged up in the wide receiver room. Konata Mumpfield is their top option at receiver. In Week 6, the Rams were held under 100 rushing yards by the Cardinals defense and Williams only had 10 carries.
- SIMI FEHOKO - This whole week has been spent talking about the wide receiver room in lieu of the Michael Wilson news. The Cardinals are relying on guys like Simi Fehoko with a rookie QB at the helm. It's a big moment for Fehoko, who will earn his first start for the Cardinals.
"I've known my role going into this season and I figured however I can add value (I'll do)," Fehoko said. "Now roles are shifting and things are what they are. Your role sort of increases. Obviously it's an excitement to play and catch balls on Sunday, so we're just excited to get going and have our opportunity to play."
NUMBERS
- 387 - Because of the injuries in the wide receiver room for both teams, there will be tons... and I mean tons of 13 personnel on Sunday. But to be honest, that was likely going to be the case anyway. The Rams and Cardinals have a combined 387 total snaps in three tight-end packages. These NFC West rivals are first and second in the league for most snaps played with three tight ends. It's a byproduct of being on the field. According to TruMedia, the Cardinals rank second in the league in most offensive snaps. The Rams are one spot behind them. The other reason these teams lean on 13 personnel is because these locker rooms consist of Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee. They just are too good to take off the field.
- 6 - Hjalte Froholdt will be inactive because of a concussion, which means yet another offensive line combination. With Hayden Conner taking over at center, it will be the sixth different O-Line grouping of the season. With an inexperienced quarterback, it's pivotal for the offensive line to give him some assistance. It's even more important considering the opposing defensive front has Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald. It'll be a tough assignment for Conner, but he has a veteran to his left that he can lean on.
"Hayden's putting in the time and effort. I got a lot of faith in him, but obviously I'm gonna help where I can," left guard Isaac Seumalo said. "After practice on Thursday and Friday, (Conner, and tackles Jayden Williams and Josh Fryar) and I get together and just go over extra things, game plan, pass sets, stuff like that. In terms of camaraderie, I think that's built kind of all the way through OTAs. O-Line is such a unique position. For better or worse, it's a little miserable. But misery loves company, and coach (Justin) Frye keeps us on the right path. Obviously, getting on the same page and working together on the field is harder, but it is still attainable."
- 12 - It's been 12 years since the Cardinals swept the season series against the Rams. It hasn't been the sort of season that either the Cardinals or Rams would have anticipated. Having the opportunity to win both divisional matchups against a team that was the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl would be a major boost for the remainder of the year.
NOTABLE
- TOPPS JERSEY PATCH- Even though he wasn't playing, Carson Beck suited up for every game. His jersey had a patch on it which said "NFL Debut" in case he did happen to find his way on the field. This week will be the first snap he will take and the last time he will wear the patch. After the game, Beck's jersey will be sent off and the patch will make it's way to a one-of-one trading card. It's all part of a partnership between the league, Fanatics, and Topps. Assuming Beck's career takes off in the way he hopes, that patch card will be one of the more sought after pieces. While it is a totally different sport and player, Dallas Mavericks center Cooper Flagg's one-of-one debut card sold at auction for $8.04 million, so yeah, there's some value with these cards.
- SALUTE TO SERVICE - It's going to be an impactful day on Sunday because it is the annual Salute to Service game. While the game is entertainment, the active members, veterans and their families, will be at the forefront of the afternoon. Their service will be recognized throughout the game. Many on the team have ties to the military, which can only make the ceremonies mean that much more. Elijah Higgins' father served in the Air Force for 28 years, and Trey McBride's brother and grandfather were in the Navy. In anticipation for the game and to honor what would have been his 50th birthday, players and staff have been wearing Pat Tillman shirts throughout the facility.
- DIALING UP THE PRESSURE AGAIN - In Week 6, the storyline of Sean McVay vs Mike LaFleur was as talked about as any. Now, not so much. Maybe that's because the Cardinals defense dominated against McVay's offense. According to TruMedia, the Cardinals blitzed Matthew Stafford a season-high 15 times. Could that be credited to LaFleur's assistance from his time in LA with the Rams? Might that be the case going forward?
"(LaFleur) definitely has some advice on what they might be looking at or how he sees it, just because he comes from a similar background," linebacker Jack Gibbens said. "We're running a lot of the same stuff. It's more that mentality of hey, let's cut it loose and let's not hold anything back. Let's go shoot our shot for better or worse, and kind of see what happens. I think we've played a lot better ball since then."