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Around The NFC West - Week 1

The Rams were the only team in the division to emerge victorious in their opener

Sep 12, 2017 at 02:58 AM
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Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

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Jordy Nelson's touchdown catch helped the Packers pull away from the Seahawks.


SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Panthers 23, 49ers 3

Record: 0-1

Snapshot: The 49ers' offense sputtered in the opener, finishing with 217 total yards and a lone field goal. Quarterback Brian Hoyer finished 24-of-35 for 193 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in his San Francisco debut.

Notable: The 49ers didn't have much success on either side of the ball. The biggest bright spot was safety Jaquiski Tartt, who finished with a team-high seven tackles and an interception. Wide receiver Pierre Garcon was the best offensive player, catching six passes for 81 yards.

Quotable: "Anytime you lose and lose that way, it's frustrating and disappointing. I'll feel that all day today and all night and I'm sure our players will too. We've got to watch the tape tomorrow morning and figure out a way to get better." – 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan after the game

Injury update:Rookie linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a high-ankle sprain in the contest and could miss several weeks.

Next up: The 49ers travel to play the Seahawks in Week 2

#ThrowbackThursday: Cardinals-49ers

Images from past matchups between the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the San Francisco 49ers

1978: Cardinals CB Roger Wehrli defends a pass to 49ers TE Paul Seal
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1978: Cardinals CB Roger Wehrli defends a pass to 49ers TE Paul Seal

1978: Cardinals LB Scott Williams tackles 49ers QB Scott Bull
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1978: Cardinals LB Scott Williams tackles 49ers QB Scott Bull

1979: 49ers QB Joe Montana
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1979: 49ers QB Joe Montana

1986: Cardinals QB Cliff Stoudt
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1986: Cardinals QB Cliff Stoudt

1987: 49ers RB Roger Craig runs the ball as CB Ken Sims dives for the tackle
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1987: 49ers RB Roger Craig runs the ball as CB Ken Sims dives for the tackle

1991: Cardinals QB Stan Gelbaugh tries to evade 49ers DE Dennis Brown
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1991: Cardinals QB Stan Gelbaugh tries to evade 49ers DE Dennis Brown

1993: DB Chuck Cecil zeroes in on 49ers TE Brent Jones
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1993: DB Chuck Cecil zeroes in on 49ers TE Brent Jones

1999: 49ers QB Jeff Garcia runs as Cardinals DL Brad Ottis tries to make the tackle
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1999: 49ers QB Jeff Garcia runs as Cardinals DL Brad Ottis tries to make the tackle

1993: Cardinals LB Eric Hill watches over the line of scrimmage
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1993: Cardinals LB Eric Hill watches over the line of scrimmage

2000: Cardinals RB Thomas Jones
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2000: Cardinals RB Thomas Jones

2002: Cardinals RB Marcel Shipp
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2002: Cardinals RB Marcel Shipp

2000: S Pat Tillman
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2000: S Pat Tillman

2002: Cardinals QB Jake Plummer
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2002: Cardinals QB Jake Plummer

2003: Cardinals K Tim Duncan celebrates a game-winning kick
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2003: Cardinals K Tim Duncan celebrates a game-winning kick

2004: Cardinals RB Emmitt Smith is tackled by 49ers CB Mike Adams
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2004: Cardinals RB Emmitt Smith is tackled by 49ers CB Mike Adams

2004: QB Josh McCown spikes the ball following a two-point conversion
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2004: QB Josh McCown spikes the ball following a two-point conversion

2004: 49ers QB Tim Rattay scrambles as Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry gives chase
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2004: 49ers QB Tim Rattay scrambles as Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry gives chase

2005: WR Anquan Boldin gets tackled by three 49ers
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2005: WR Anquan Boldin gets tackled by three 49ers

2005: WR Larry Fitzgerald is upended by 49ers DB Derrick Johnson
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2005: WR Larry Fitzgerald is upended by 49ers DB Derrick Johnson

2005: S Robert Griffith carries the Mexican flag before the game in Mexico City
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2005: S Robert Griffith carries the Mexican flag before the game in Mexico City

2006: Cardinals WR Bryant Johnson tries to get away from 49ers CB Mike Adams
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2006: Cardinals WR Bryant Johnson tries to get away from 49ers CB Mike Adams

2006: Cardinals RB Edgerrin James scores a touchdown
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2006: Cardinals RB Edgerrin James scores a touchdown

2006: Cardinals S Antrel Rolle forces a fumble of 49ers WR Arnaz Battle
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2006: Cardinals S Antrel Rolle forces a fumble of 49ers WR Arnaz Battle

2007: 49ers Frank Gore breaks away as CB Antrel Rolle (left), LB Calvin Pace (middle) and DT Darnell Dockett pursue
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2007: 49ers Frank Gore breaks away as CB Antrel Rolle (left), LB Calvin Pace (middle) and DT Darnell Dockett pursue

2007: TE Leonard Pope catches a pass in front of DB Nate Clements
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2007: TE Leonard Pope catches a pass in front of DB Nate Clements

2008: Cardinals WR Steve Breaston stretches for the end zone
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2008: Cardinals WR Steve Breaston stretches for the end zone

2009: Cardinals RB Beanie Wells scores a touchdown
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2009: Cardinals RB Beanie Wells scores a touchdown

2009: Cardinals LB Gerald Hayes tackles 49ers RB Frank Gore
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2009: Cardinals LB Gerald Hayes tackles 49ers RB Frank Gore

2008: S Antrel Rolle does a backflip in the end zone
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2008: S Antrel Rolle does a backflip in the end zone

2010: WR Larry Fitzgerald scores a touchdown in front of 49ers CB Reggie Smith
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2010: WR Larry Fitzgerald scores a touchdown in front of 49ers CB Reggie Smith

2011: Cardinals S Adrian Wilson grabs a hold of 49ers RB Brian Westbrook
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2011: Cardinals S Adrian Wilson grabs a hold of 49ers RB Brian Westbrook

2011: Cardinals LB O'Brien Schofield celebrates a tackle
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2011: Cardinals LB O'Brien Schofield celebrates a tackle

2012: WR Michael Floyd catches a touchdown in front of CB Chris Culliver
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2012: WR Michael Floyd catches a touchdown in front of CB Chris Culliver

2012: Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson tackles 49ers WR Mario Manningham
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2012: Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson tackles 49ers WR Mario Manningham

2013: Cardinals RB Andre Ellington is tackled by 49ers S Eric Reid
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2013: Cardinals RB Andre Ellington is tackled by 49ers S Eric Reid

2014: Cardinals WR John Brown catches a pass as 49ers CB Leon McFadden tries to bring him down
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2014: Cardinals WR John Brown catches a pass as 49ers CB Leon McFadden tries to bring him down

2014: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a first down catch
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2014: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a first down catch

CB Justin Bethel returns an interception for a score
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CB Justin Bethel returns an interception for a score

2015: S Tyrann Mathieu returns an interception for a touchdown
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2015: S Tyrann Mathieu returns an interception for a touchdown

2015: WR Larry Fitzgerald stretches the ball out as he's tackled by 49ers S Jimmie Ward
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2015: WR Larry Fitzgerald stretches the ball out as he's tackled by 49ers S Jimmie Ward

2015: QB Carson Palmer spikes the ball after a rushing touchdown
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2015: QB Carson Palmer spikes the ball after a rushing touchdown

2016: LB Markus Golden celebrates a sack
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2016: LB Markus Golden celebrates a sack

2016: QB Drew Stanton celebrates a touchdown pass
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2016: QB Drew Stanton celebrates a touchdown pass

2016: RB David Johnson tries to get away from 49ers LB Ahmad Brooks
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2016: RB David Johnson tries to get away from 49ers LB Ahmad Brooks

2016: DT Calais Campbell tries to tackle 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick
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2016: DT Calais Campbell tries to tackle 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick

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SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Packers 17, Seahawks 9

Record: 0-1

Snapshot: Seattle's offense struggled from start to finish, mustering only 225 total yards and 12 first downs in the loss. Seattle held a 3-0 lead at halftime but the Packers offense revved up in the second half while the Seahawks remained stagnant. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson finished 14-of-27 for 158 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Notable: Former Packers running back Eddie Lacy, who joined the Seahawks this offseason, was ineffective in his return to Green Bay, finishing with three rushing yards on five carries. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 28-of-42 for 311 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Quotable: "We know we can play a lot better." – Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

Key Stat:8. Receiving yards for tight end Jimmy Graham on seven targets, as the Seahawks couldn't get one of their main offensive weapons involved.

Next up: The Seahawks host the 49ers in Week 2

Cards Crowd Shots: Seahawks Game

Images of faces in the crowd at the Cardinals-Seahawks matchup

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LOS ANGELES RAMS

Last time out: Rams 46, Colts 9

Record: 1-0

Snapshot: Trumaine Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner each had interception returns for touchdowns as the Rams routed the hapless Colts. Indianapolis was without star signal-caller Andrew Luck and Los Angeles feasted. Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien was 9-of-18 for 128 yards with the two interceptions before getting benched.

Notable: Rams quarterback Jared Goff was much better than in his forgettable rookie season, finishing this one 21-of-29 passing for 306 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Kupp had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. The Rams played without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who ended his holdout just days before the game, but still dominated.

Quotable: "I can't say enough about the way that these guys have bought into what we're trying to do. We know it's one win and now the true measure of performance is consistency." -- Rams coach Sean McVay

Key stat:14. The points scored by the Rams defense. Los Angeles became the first team in NFL history with two interception returns for touchdowns and a safety in the same game.

Next up: The Rams will host the Redskins in Week 2

Cheerleaders At Rams Game

Images of the Cardinals cheerleaders during the Week 4 home game

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