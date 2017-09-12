Around The NFC West - Week 1

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Last time out: Rams 46, Colts 9

Record: 1-0

Snapshot: Trumaine Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner each had interception returns for touchdowns as the Rams routed the hapless Colts. Indianapolis was without star signal-caller Andrew Luck and Los Angeles feasted. Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien was 9-of-18 for 128 yards with the two interceptions before getting benched.

Notable: Rams quarterback Jared Goff was much better than in his forgettable rookie season, finishing this one 21-of-29 passing for 306 yards and a touchdown. Cooper Kupp had four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut. The Rams played without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who ended his holdout just days before the game, but still dominated.

Quotable: "I can't say enough about the way that these guys have bought into what we're trying to do. We know it's one win and now the true measure of performance is consistency." -- Rams coach Sean McVay

Key stat:14. The points scored by the Rams defense. Los Angeles became the first team in NFL history with two interception returns for touchdowns and a safety in the same game.