After 1-Year Return To Cardinals, Calais Campbell Heads To Ravens

Calais Campbell just wanted to be able to make his own decision.

"I've always tried to play well enough where I have a choice," the defensive lineman said late last season.

Campbell did that in his 18th NFL season, well enough that the veteran will play a 19th, albeit reportedly in Baltimore with another of his former teams, the Ravens. He will be 40 when the season begins, and barring something unforeseen, will break the NFL record for games played by a defensive lineman.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, asked about Campbell's return this season at the conclusion of the draft, said Campbell had "earned the right" to wait and see what his best situation might be. One of the most popular players in franchise history, Campbell was the Cardinals' best defensive lineman last season.

"The first thing I feel is a badge of honor, that I can still do it, I can still hang with the young guys," Campbell said with a smile in December. "And then I feel old. I feel old."

Campbell wanted the ability to have teams still be interested in him for 2026, and he did so, completing his year with 17 starts, 6½ sacks, nine tackles for loss and two blocked kicks. It was a continuation to the first nine years of his career, when he starred for the Cardinals after being drafted in the second round in 2008.