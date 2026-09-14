Building From Success, Cardinals Can't Fall For The Hype

Mike LaFleur had already moved on.
By the time the Cardinals head coach was addressing the media on Monday, he had already spent nearly five hours preparing for the Seattle Seahawks.
"I forgot about (Sunday's) game," LaFleur said. "I had to do a review of the Chargers game because you just naturally move on."
It went back to his postgame message about humility being a day away. The narrative surrounding the team on Saturday was not nearly as positive as it was following the 26-14 victory.
Having spent more than a decade in the NFL, LaFleur has experienced why it is important to steer clear of the hype.
"It's just noise. Nothing matters," LaFleur said. "The only thing that matters is getting through the recovery, doing what they got to do to get their mind right, flush it, and then get right back to work on Wednesday because we got a really quality opponent that's coming in to our stadium."
Running back Jeremiyah Love said postgame that he'll celebrate for a half hour and then shift his attention towards next week.
There is a lot needs to be completed before the Cardinals host the Seahawks in their rivalries game this week. LaFleur said he wanted to clean up some things with Jacoby Brissett, although he believed that the quarterback looked solid in his first game.
Taking that next step was a belief shared by many in the locker room, even after the offense was able to put up nearly 400 yards of total offense.
"Building from success is better, not from failure," wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said. "The play could have been better. Maybe have caught a pass, but how can this become a 10-yard pass instead of five-yard? I didn't get the first down on one of the catches, fourth-and-1. Those little details, we can grow from."
There were tons of emotions postgame. It had been a long time since the team, which only won three times last year, got to share these emotions together. There was a bond, one which Bourne said replicated the vibes after Marvin Harrison Jr.'s touchdown at the Green Bay joint practice where the entire sideline stormed the practice field to celebrate.
The latest emotion: Confidence.
"Confidence is great, but like I told them today, 'we got to reset and get right back to work,'" LaFleur said. "This is a week-to-week league, and your goal is to go 1-0 every weekend. We're not going to talk anything past that. Obviously we got the result, but we're right back to work."