Building From Success, Cardinals Can't Fall For The Hype

There is a lot needs to be completed before the Cardinals host the Seahawks in their rivalries game this week. LaFleur said he wanted to clean up some things with Jacoby Brissett, although he believed that the quarterback looked solid in his first game.

Taking that next step was a belief shared by many in the locker room, even after the offense was able to put up nearly 400 yards of total offense.

"Building from success is better, not from failure," wide receiver Kendrick Bourne said. "The play could have been better. Maybe have caught a pass, but how can this become a 10-yard pass instead of five-yard? I didn't get the first down on one of the catches, fourth-and-1. Those little details, we can grow from."

There were tons of emotions postgame. It had been a long time since the team, which only won three times last year, got to share these emotions together. There was a bond, one which Bourne said replicated the vibes after Marvin Harrison Jr.'s touchdown at the Green Bay joint practice where the entire sideline stormed the practice field to celebrate.

The latest emotion: Confidence.