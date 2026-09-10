Now QB1, Jacoby Brissett Rich With Respect From Teammates

Despite the offseason drama, Brissett entered training camp as the unquestioned starting quarterback, the first time in his 11-year NFL career that was the case. It's the first time he's gotten the full prep time to be the starter, a situation he had been in three times previous for Week 1.

The spotlight runs hot in every season opener, but for a team's starting QB, "you're the first impression of what the season is going to look like," Brissett said.

What Brissett did last year over 12 starts – 3,336 yards, 23 touchdowns, only eight interceptions – helped propel Wilson's career and helped push Trey McBride on to the All-Pro team. That was not a small feat, with Wilson, who just signed a big extension, saying he was indebted to Brissett.

Brissett waved off any credit Wilson tried to give him. He is just part of the offense, he repeats often. A decade in the NFL gives him the gravitas as a leader, his emotion on the field forges a bond with others. McBride noted Brissett will make sure the defense knows when Brissett has made a good throw – "I think that's cool to see out of a quarterback."

The contract with Brissett was done a few days into training camp, and from there it was an accelerated process to teach Brissett the playbook and the verbiage. That was less of a chore for Brissett given his experience, even though he was not around during the offseason.

There was also an accelerated getting-to-know curve with the new head coach, since Brissett hadn't been around much once Mike LaFleur was hired.

But the two have quickly built a relationship (Brissett joked they were "best friends" now) and LaFleur, ever the coach, emphasized the important part was that both had a duty to be prepared for the regular season.

"Whether he was or was not a good dude — he probably wouldn't be here and he probably wouldn't have the career he did — all that's irrelevant," LaFleur said. "We have jobs to do, and we take it as such. It just so happens to be (that) he's a good dude and someone that I enjoy being around."

Brissett's teammates already knew that. For all the uncertainty over the offseason, it's long over. Brissett is QB1. And his teammates voted him a captain.