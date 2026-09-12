Promising Outlook For Jeremiyah Love After Cardinals Elevate CB Kalen King

The Cardinals made their practice squad elevations for Sunday's opener against the Chargers, but it was who wasn't elevated that was the biggest news.

With defensive backs Garrett Williams and Rabbit Taylor-Demerson out this week, the Cardinals elevated cornerback Kalen King.

But practice squad running back Evan Hull was not moved up -- meaning Jeremiyah Love should play in Week 1.

The Cardinals only have two other running backs on the 53-man roster: Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. That Love should be on the field is not a surprise.

Love said earlier this week he'd do whatever coach Mike LaFleur wanted to do in Week 1, although LaFleur had said Love was "trending well" to return from his ankle injury. Love returned to practice for the first time this week after getting hurt in an Aug. 13 preseason game.