You've Got Mail: Charging Into Week 1 Of The Season

From Freddie Champion:

"Hey Darren, help me out, my fantasy football draft is Wednesday and I need some inside baseball. Now we all know Trey McBride the best TE in the NFL. However, I'm level headed enough to realize 2025 was probably an outlier in terms of production. Other than the fact we were throwing the ball 40 times per game, we now have Love and freshly minted Mike Wilson who are going to leach opportunities. So as much as I would love to take McBride, I don't know if the value is worth it to take him with my 2nd pick. Although I'll tell you who I may take with my second pick: Jeremiah Love. Did you see that level of pass targeting from him in camp?

"Lastly, Mike Wilson is absolutely a circled target for me in the mid rounds. I'll probably take him two rounds early just be certain I get him. If he is in fact getting the Puka routes, than that man is primed for a HUGE season and I'm going to benefit from it. Of those three, and you can only pick one (gotta diversify your roster), which do you think is going to have the biggest season?"

Let's start here: I tapped out of being a fantasy owner a number of years ago specifically so I didn't have to make these kinds of forecasts.

That said, Trey McBride -- even with as good as everyone on offense has looked -- still looked to me as the best player on the offense. Not that it's a crazy notion, but when they needed a spark in that Green Bay practice, McBride was who they turned to.

If you are asking me who figures to have the biggest statistical season, while I think there is a case to be made for Love, it is still McBride. I think Wilson is indeed in a great spot to be effective, but there is still Marvin Harrison.