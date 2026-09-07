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Jacoby Brissett One Of 5 Cardinals Captains Chosen For 2026

Baker, Froholdt, Wilson repeat in wearing 'C'

Sep 07, 2026 at 02:49 PM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) , Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) , Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at State Farm Stadium.
Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell (93) , Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) , Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during the Week 7 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025 at State Farm Stadium.

Jacoby Brissett is in his first season as the starting quarterback of the Cardinals, but he has long earned the trust of his teammates.

He also earned their vote as one of the team captains for 2026.

Coach Mike LaFleur announced the quintet on Monday after the Cardinals held their "bonus" Labor Day practice to kick off their Week 1 schedule. Joining Brissett as the second offensive captain was center Hjalte Froholdt. The two defensive captains are safety Budda Baker and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. Long snapper Casey Kreiter represents special teams.

The players voted for it on Thursday, as the last task before leaving for the long weekend.

"Whether you are a captain or not a captain, you be who you are within your own personality," LaFleur said. "When you do get voted a captain, that says your teammates and the locker room looks up to you.

"I can't think of five better people to look up to, in terms of guys who will keep it real with each other, hold people to standards, communicate with me. I don't need to know everything that's going on in the locker room. I just need to know what's pertinent."

It is the fifth straight season Baker has served as captain. Froholdt and Wilson are repeat picks as well, after becoming captains for the first time in their careers last year.

"There were quite a few guys who I won't mention who were right up there in the running for it," LaFleur said. "These guys are still going to have a voice too. And some of it will be through the silent tape, if that makes sense. That's as important as anything, actually what you're doing (on the field.)"

LAFLEUR FEELS 'GOOD' ABOUT LOVE

Running back Jeremiyah Love, rehabbing from an ankle injury, was out on the field doing some work on Monday, LaFleur said. The rookie is still "progressing."

Asked if he is optimistic about Love being available for Sunday's opener in Los Angeles, LaFleur said "I feel good."

The coach added that with the Chargers monitoring the Cardinals' injury situation, he would hold off on many specifics. The first injury report will be out Wednesday afternoon.

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