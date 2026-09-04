Bam Knight Only Knows One Way And It Came With A Roster Spot

Mike LaFleur has known Bam Knight since their time with the Jets.
The location and roles have evolved for both. Five years have flown by. Beyond that, not much has changed.
"Bam only knows one way," the Cardinals coach said. "The way he runs it, you would think it's tackle football when it was in some of those training camp practices."
This time of year provided one major change compared to last season. It wasn't a shock that Knight made the 53-man roster.
In 2025, Knight was one of the surprise additions to the Cardinals' roster after a strong preseason. After another impressive offseason campaign this year, he was enough of a lock to sit out the final two preseason games. Still, the running back was never comfortable.
"I want to say no, and that's the honest answer," Knight said when asked if there was a moment where he fully believed he had a spot. "One thing I've learned in this league is I've been cut three times. Nothing is ever certain unless you're a first or second-round pick. Even sometimes you see those guys get released, so I try not to."
The idea of making the team started to become more definite as the preseason rolled along. Although, he was prepared for whatever outcome, adding that "anything could happen."
Knight was one of three backs kept on the main roster. While James Conner begins the year on Injured Reserve with a designation to return, Tyler Allgeier and rookie Jeremiyah love fill out the room.
Besides Knight, the preseason work for Love and Allgeier was limited to the Raiders game. It was enough of a glimpse as to what this offense could become with LaFleur as the playcaller.
"The fact you had guys, essentially on the bottom of the roster, out there playing and stull creating explosives consistently every week of the preseason, that shows," Knight said. "The offense, honestly, could be top of the league."
Practice squad running back Evan Hull and former Cardinal Corey Kiner were ranked first and second in most rush yards during the preseason.
With Love coming back from an ankle sprain, there's a chance the Cardinals lean heavily on Allgeier and Knight early in the season. Last season was an opportunity for Knight to show off his special teams skillset as well, which helped him secure a spot on the roster and fight for a role against the Chargers.
He was so locked in on doing that, Knight didn't even realize what date had arrived.
"I kind of had an idea but was in the grayish area (of making the team)," Knight said. "My mom, my brother, and my best friend, they called me to say congrats. I kind of forgot about it. I was like, alright, it's (about) getting ready for Week 1, whatever that role may be for me."