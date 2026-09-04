Bam Knight Only Knows One Way And It Came With A Roster Spot

Knight was one of three backs kept on the main roster. While James Conner begins the year on Injured Reserve with a designation to return, Tyler Allgeier and rookie Jeremiyah love fill out the room.

Besides Knight, the preseason work for Love and Allgeier was limited to the Raiders game. It was enough of a glimpse as to what this offense could become with LaFleur as the playcaller.

"The fact you had guys, essentially on the bottom of the roster, out there playing and stull creating explosives consistently every week of the preseason, that shows," Knight said. "The offense, honestly, could be top of the league."

Practice squad running back Evan Hull and former Cardinal Corey Kiner were ranked first and second in most rush yards during the preseason.

With Love coming back from an ankle sprain, there's a chance the Cardinals lean heavily on Allgeier and Knight early in the season. Last season was an opportunity for Knight to show off his special teams skillset as well, which helped him secure a spot on the roster and fight for a role against the Chargers.

He was so locked in on doing that, Knight didn't even realize what date had arrived.