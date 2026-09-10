Jeremiyah Love Itching To Play In Opener, But Waiting For Coach's Call

Jeremiyah Love knows the drill.
The rookie running back wasn't going to give any definitive hints about his availability in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Chargers in Los Angeles, saying Thursday that he'll do whatever coach Mike LaFleur wants him to do.
"If they want to put me out there, I'm going to go out and play, whether my ankle feels 100 percent, 50 percent, 70 percent," Love said. "I just want to play football.
"I'll fight my hardest to be out there every game this season."
Coming off a left high ankle sprain suffered in Las Vegas in his lone preseason appearance, Love has returned to practice this week on a limited basis. Both he and LaFleur haven't made any pronouncements about his availability yet, although LaFleur said Wednesday "we feel good."
For his part, Love said he began rehabbing as soon as he left Las Vegas on Aug. 13. "I have been itching to get back out there ever since I injured my ankle," he said.
In that game, in which he was hurt on the final of his 14 touches, Love had 58 yards rushing on 11 carries and another three receptions for 14 yards and looked every bit the part of a No. 3 overall draft pick and playmaker.
That was the only game he has played since November of 2025, after Notre Dame did not make the College Football Playoff and declined a bowl invitation.
"Just being on the field, making plays, hurdling a guy, spinning on a guy, it was a great feeling," Love said. "I love football, and that was the first time I got to do it in my NFL career."
If he does play, Love said he wouldn't be nervous, but excited. "Display what I can do."
Tyler Allgeier is listed as RB1, and while LeFleur said this week that means nothing (as does Love's listing as RB2), Allgeier will be in the mix whether Love plays or not. Bam Knight is the third back.
A tell about Love's availability on Sunday will likely be if the Cardinals elevate running back Evan Hull from the practice squad on Saturday.
Love is a linchpin of how the Cardinals are trying to transform as an offense. Pass catchers Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. will all benefit from LaFleur's scheme, and Love loves the positions every skill player gets into within the offense.
Besides, "I just like LaFleur as a coach," Love said. "He's a great guy off the field. Sometimes it doesn't even feel like my head coach. He's that type of guy. The offense in general is great. We have a lot of talent and a lot of guys are going to make some plays."