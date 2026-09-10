Jeremiyah Love Itching To Play In Opener, But Waiting For Coach's Call

That was the only game he has played since November of 2025, after Notre Dame did not make the College Football Playoff and declined a bowl invitation.

"Just being on the field, making plays, hurdling a guy, spinning on a guy, it was a great feeling," Love said. "I love football, and that was the first time I got to do it in my NFL career."

If he does play, Love said he wouldn't be nervous, but excited. "Display what I can do."

Tyler Allgeier is listed as RB1, and while LeFleur said this week that means nothing (as does Love's listing as RB2), Allgeier will be in the mix whether Love plays or not. Bam Knight is the third back.

A tell about Love's availability on Sunday will likely be if the Cardinals elevate running back Evan Hull from the practice squad on Saturday.

Love is a linchpin of how the Cardinals are trying to transform as an offense. Pass catchers Trey McBride, Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison Jr. will all benefit from LaFleur's scheme, and Love loves the positions every skill player gets into within the offense.