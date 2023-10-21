Cardinals Activate Budda Baker, Garrett Williams

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Oct 21, 2023 at 01:00 PM
Darren Urban

Safety Budda Baker has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury.
SEATTLE -- The Cardinals have Budda Baker back.

And they have Garrett Williams for the first time.

The two defensive backs both were brought back to the 53-man roster on Saturday -- Baker after a stint on IR with a hamstring injury, Williams, the rookie who has been on the Non-Football Injury list since July while recovering from an ACL injury suffered in college -- and are expected to be active Sunday against the Seahawks.

The Cardinals also elevated running back Damien Williams from the practice squad for a second straight week, as well as cornerback Bobby Price. Price serves as depth with both cornerback Antonio Hamilton and special teamer (and receiver) Zach Pascal out with injuries.

Baker, who is from Seattle, was hoping he could return this week. It's the first game he is eligible to play since going on IR.

"It's hard watching my teammates go out and me not being out there to communicate and be that veteran to boost my teammates," the Pro Bowl safety said. "But it gives me perspective on the game of football and seeing certain gameplans. I stayed going to meetings and watching practices to put my two cents in, but anytime I'm not on the field, I want to be on the field."

Williams hasn't been in a game since tearing his ACL playing for Syracuse in just about a year -- Oct. 29, 2022, in a loss to Notre Dame. He has been working at nickel cornerback and some safety since returning to practice.

Rookie cornerback Garrett Williams has not played in a game since tearing his ACL in college in October, 2022.
