Cardinals Sign Second-Round Pick Chase Bisontis

If anyone had any questions about what Chase Bisontis could do on the football field, or if he had any traits that gave them pause, the offensive lineman would have a simple answer.

"I just always told them, or anybody that asked, 'just watch the film,'" Bisontis said.

The Cardinals did plenty of that, which is why they took Bisontis with the second pick of the second round in April's draft and why they signed him to his four-year rookie contract on Wednesday.

Bisontis was the fifth of seven draft picks to sign. The only unsigned picks left are third-round quarterback Carson Beck and fourth-round defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor.

Bisontis is expected to challenge for a starting role at guard, likely on the right side. Isaiah Adams, who started the majority of games at right guard last season, should be the main competition for the role.