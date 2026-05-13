 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Sign Second-Round Pick Chase Bisontis

Guard expected to compete for starting job

May 13, 2026 at 01:37 PM
Author Image
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Second-round pick Chase Bisontis (right) talks with GM Monti Ossenfort before signing his rookie contract on Wednesday.
Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Second-round pick Chase Bisontis (right) talks with GM Monti Ossenfort before signing his rookie contract on Wednesday.

If anyone had any questions about what Chase Bisontis could do on the football field, or if he had any traits that gave them pause, the offensive lineman would have a simple answer.

"I just always told them, or anybody that asked, 'just watch the film,'" Bisontis said.

The Cardinals did plenty of that, which is why they took Bisontis with the second pick of the second round in April's draft and why they signed him to his four-year rookie contract on Wednesday.

Bisontis was the fifth of seven draft picks to sign. The only unsigned picks left are third-round quarterback Carson Beck and fourth-round defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor.

Bisontis is expected to challenge for a starting role at guard, likely on the right side. Isaiah Adams, who started the majority of games at right guard last season, should be the main competition for the role.

Voluntary work in Phase 2 is ongoing for the full roster; the Cardinals transition to Phase 3 and OTAs beginning May 18.

PHOTOS: 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Images from the first day of the 2026 Arizona Cardinals Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 25

The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 25

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (57) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 25

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (57) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jayden Williams (66) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 25

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jayden Williams (66) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 25

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (94) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Damonic Williams (96) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (94) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Damonic Williams (96) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Jameson Geers (46) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 25

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jameson Geers (46) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (94) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (94) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 25

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (30) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 25

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Reggie Virgil (82) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (94) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Damonic Williams (96) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor (94) and Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Damonic Williams (96) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Wydett Williams Jr. (31) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 25

Arizona Cardinals safety Wydett Williams Jr. (31) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) and Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) during the 2026 Rookie Minicamp at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 25

The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 25

The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 25

The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 25

The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 25

The 2026 Arizona Cardinals rookie class has their helmets fitted at the Dignity Health Training Center on Friday, May 8, 2026 in Tempe, AZ.

Jeremy Chen/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Reggie Virgil, Karson Sharar, Jayden Williams Sign Rookie Contracts

Cardinals draft picks arrive for weekend's rookie minicamp

news

Cardinals Agree To Terms With 7 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

Mississippi wide receiver Harrison Wallace III among additions

news

P.J. Mustipher, Joshua Karty Sign Tendered Contracts To Return With Cardinals

Keep two exclusive rights free agents; defensive lineman played career-high 15 games

news

Cardinals Add More Offensive Line Depth With Olisaemeka Udoh

Started three games for Titans in 2025 season

news

Devin Duvernay Wants To Make Special Impact For Cardinals

Team also signs TE Teagan Quitoriano

news

Cardinals Load Up On Depth With Jack Gibbens, Andrew Billings

Wingard also signs contract as expected

news

Simi Fehoko Inks Deal For Cardinals Return

Wide receiver was staple on special teams

news

Tyler Allgeier Running Towards New Beginning With Cardinals

Former Falcons backup is expected to compete for RB1 role

news

With Three Linemen In, Cardinals Move On From Evan Brown

Offensive line shuffling continues with Wilkinson, Pryor additions

news

Bam Knight, Starling Thomas V Agree To Return With Cardinals

Running back, cornerback getting 1-year deals to stay in Arizona

news

Isaac Seumalo Feeling At Home Now That He's Signed With Cardinals

Team officially inks Lopez as free agency remake goes on

Advertising