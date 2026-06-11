Cardinals Sign Another Tight End, Adding Kenny Yeboah

The players may have left the building as mandatory minicamp concluded, but a new face will join them once they return.

Kenny Yeboah, the former Jets tight end, signed with the Cardinals on Thursday. In a corresponding move, the team released linebacker Stephen Dix Jr.

Since entering the NFL in 2021 as an undrafted free agent, Yeboah has played in 33 games, all for the New York Jets. He has nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown with most of his playing time coming on special teams. He was signed by the Lions in 2025 but landed on the Injured Reserve list in August.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has familiarity with Yeboah from his previous stint as the Jets offensive coordinator from 2021-2022.

With how often the Cardinals likely will be in heavy tight end packages this season, Yeboah becomes another depth piece to the room. It would not be a shock if the Cardinals opt to carry four tight ends on the 53-man roster. Once Tip Reiman is healthy, he, Trey McBride, and Elijah Higgins will be important parts of the offense.