Cardinals Sign Isaiah Oliver, End Kicking Battle With Josh Karty Release

The Cardinals added veteran safety Isaiah Oliver to the roster on Thursday, providing another experienced body to the secondary.

But the corresponding move also was meaningful, with the team releasing kicker Josh Karty -- halting the potential kicking battle with Chad Ryland before it really went that long.

Karty had been a waiver claim after he was cut by the Rams late last season but was never active for a game. Ryland remained the Cardinals kicker for all 17 games last season, making 25 of 33 field goals and all 36 of his extra points. He was 13-for-20 from 40 yards or longer.

"I believe Chad is doing a really good job," special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial said. "You see the leg strength, you see a proven guy that's done it at a high level in this league. I'm really excited to work with Chad. I have nothing but respect for Josh. I feel like he's in a good mental space, he's kicking the ball well, and he's truly a starting kicker in this league as well."

Oliver was a 2018 second-round pick of the Falcons and started two years in Atlanta. He played one year for the 49ers in 2023 before spending the last two seasons with the Jets, mostly as a reserve. In 110 career games, he has 53 starts, with three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

He joins a safety room that already has mostly veterans: Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard, Rabbit Taylor-Demerson and special teams ace Joey Blount.