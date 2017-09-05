Cardinals Agree To Terms With Alex Boone

start or if he joins just to round out the offensive line depth is to be determined, but in a position group that had depth questions, it's exactly what GM Steve Keim sought.

Boone, 30, went from undrafted rookie to long-time starter with the 49ers. A former teammate of Iupati in San Francisco, Boone signed a four-year contract free-agent last season with Minnesota, starting 14 games.

Scheduled to make $6.7 million with the Vikings, he was released after declining to take a pay cut in Minnesota. The Vikings had tried to trade him as well.

Boone is the 10th offensive lineman on the roster. The current starters are Iupati, Boehm, center A.Q. Shipley, and tackles D.J. Humphries and Jared Veldheer. Guard/Tackle John Wetzel, tackle Ulrick John, tackle Will Holden and center Daniel Munyer comprise the depth.