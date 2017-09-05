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Cardinals Agree To Terms With Alex Boone

With open roster spot, team adds veteran guard after his release from Vikings

Sep 05, 2017 at 06:10 AM
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Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

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The Cardinals agreed to terms with veteran guard Alex Boone on Tuesday.


The Cardinals had an open roster spot, and to fill it the general manager went with a very Keim time move.

The team added recently released guard Alex Boone, late of the Minnesota Vikings, on a one-year deal, bringing in a significant veteran presence to the offensive line.

Starting left guard Mike Iupati has been dealing with a right triceps injury, but he was back at practice Monday. The starting right guard is second-year man Evan Boehm. Whether Boone would be an option to

start or if he joins just to round out the offensive line depth is to be determined, but in a position group that had depth questions, it's exactly what GM Steve Keim sought.

[READ: STARTER OR NOT, BOONE HELPS]

Boone, 30, went from undrafted rookie to long-time starter with the 49ers. A former teammate of Iupati in San Francisco, Boone signed a four-year contract free-agent last season with Minnesota, starting 14 games.

Scheduled to make $6.7 million with the Vikings, he was released after declining to take a pay cut in Minnesota. The Vikings had tried to trade him as well.

Boone is the 10th offensive lineman on the roster. The current starters are Iupati, Boehm, center A.Q. Shipley, and tackles D.J. Humphries and Jared Veldheer. Guard/Tackle John Wetzel, tackle Ulrick John, tackle Will Holden and center Daniel Munyer comprise the depth.



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