Cardinals And Arizona Ford Dealers Announce Celebration Plans For Latino Heritage Month

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club in partnership with Arizona Ford Dealers announced on Tuesday plans to celebrate Latino Heritage Month with a series of events and activations throughout Arizona from today through Oct. 15.

As part of the NFL's Por La Cultura initiative, the Cardinals will celebrate Arizona's Latino community through cultural experiences, community engagement and gameday activations, highlighted by a signature day of events surrounding the team's regular-season home opener against the Seattle Seahawks presented by State Farm on September 20 at State Farm Stadium. The matchup will also serve as the club's NFL x Nike Rivalries game, featuring the Cardinals "Built to Last" uniform, a desert-inspired design rooted in Arizona's landscape, state flag and Copper State heritage, along with custom Rivalries field artwork and end zones.

Ahead of Sunday's kickoff, the Cardinals Mercadito will bring 10 local Hispanic-owned food and beverage vendors to the Great Lawn, spotlighting Valley entrepreneurs while offering fans a variety of food and drink options. The Great Lawn stage will also feature a live performance by JLPN Band, while a community lowrider car show activation will showcase numerous vehicles and celebrate the craftsmanship, pride and family tradition behind Arizona car culture. Classic F-Series trucks and Mustangs from Arizona Ford Dealers are also expected to be on display.

The Latino Heritage Month celebration will continue throughout the game with a halftime performance featuring Mariachi Rubor, an 18-piece all-female mariachi ensemble, alongside Ballet Folklórico dancers and flag bearers representing various Latin American countries. Paulina Manzo will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff. Latin-inspired Arizona Cardinals flags will also be carried by flag runners throughout the game.

The Cardinals will also host a group of notable guests at the home opener, headlined by Phoenix native and rising Música Mexicana star Xavi, who has earned multiple chart-topping hits including "La Diabla" and "La Víctima," and actor and content creator Leo González, a Streamy Award winner named AdWeek's Comedy Creator of the Year who made his headlining stand-up debut this year at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. They will be joined by prominent local influencers and creators, highlighted by brothers Jesus and David Vicente of @welcometoarizona, which spotlights Arizona culture and local businesses to more than a million followers.

The Cardinals Latino Heritage Month celebration will extend beyond gameday with community events taking place across the state throughout the month.

Later today, players will join residents of Casa Primavera Senior Center for a celebration of Mexican Independence Day featuring live music, authentic Hispanic cuisine, dancing and a salsa tasting contest.

On Friday, September 18, high school girls from predominantly Latino schools will visit United Aviate Academy in Goodyear for Girls in Aviation Day, touring campus operations and aircraft, experiencing flight simulators and meeting with flight instructors to learn about careers in aviation.

On Sunday, September 20, local Latino students will visit State Farm Stadium for a sports career discussion featuring a panel of Cardinals staff and sports industry professionals, providing an opportunity to learn more about careers in the sports industry before attending the Cardinals-Seahawks game later that afternoon.

In October, Cardinals representatives will take part in a College and Career Panel with Chicanos Por La Causa, joining youth and students from underserved communities for a discussion focused on professional and personal stories.

The celebration will also live across the club's digital and social platforms, anchored by a Latino Heritage Month hub, presented by Arizona Ford Dealers, launching today at www.azcardinals.com/latino. Throughout the month, the Cardinals will roll out a Spanish-first content series exploring the people and traditions behind Arizona's Latino culture, including three long-form features: Nuestra Huella, on mural artistry and cultural influence in Arizona; Millas de Orgullo, on the craftsmanship and family tradition behind Arizona car culture; and Nuestra Voz, Nuestro Orgullo, spotlighting the role music plays in culture and identity. All three will be available on azcardinals.com and the team's YouTube channel, with additional content shared across the club's English and Spanish-language social channels.