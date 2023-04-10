Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Running Back

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Previous primers: Edge, Offensive line

Here is the next position group breakdown:

Draft primer: Running back

Need: Medium

The Cardinals' situation: Conner, on a per-carry average, improved in 2022 over 2021, even as his touchdowns dropped. But he will continue to be atop the depth chart right now. Clement was re-signed after given some help last season, and Ingram got brief moments on the field to mixed results. Williams was signed after injuries but never was a factor.

The draft class: The class is highlighted by Texas' Bijan Robinson, who hails from Tucson and is considered so good that he will be a rarity – a first-round running back. But this class of backs is deep, and again, since there seem to be so many that can fill an RB-by-committee role (which so many teams use now), there are places to find guys. Backs like Roshon Johnson of Texas, East Carolina's Keaton Mitchell, TCU's Kendre Miller, Texas A&M speed back Devon Achane or Auburn's Tank Bigsby all should be there in the late third round or later.