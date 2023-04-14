Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Linebacker

Between former first-round picks and this year's free agency, not a need

Apr 14, 2023 at 10:33 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Primer.LB

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Previous primers: Edge, Offensive line, Running back, Defensive line, Wide receiver

Here is the next position group breakdown:

Draft primer: Linebacker

Players under contract: Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons, Kyzir White, Krys Barnes, Ezekiel Turner, Josh Woods, Blake Lynch

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: Between the high picks of Collins and Simmons and the additions in free agency like White and Barnes, linebacker seems set if that is indeed what the Cardinals want. Improvements can always be made, but there are other areas of need that would likely prioritize elsewhere. What will be interesting to watch is what the Cardinals use as a base defense – it would seem to be a 4-3, but coach Jonathan Gannon has not said one way or the other.

The draft class: The draft class has some impressive possibilities – like Iowa's Jack Campbell – but for the Cardinals, dipping deeper into the prospects, for guys that may be there Day 3 like Texas' Demarvion Overshown, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. or Noah Sewell from Oregon makes some sense if the Cardinals decided to go to the position.

The conclusion: Given that linebackers also form the foundation of special teams, the position will always get a look. But unless someone thinks Will Anderson off the edge would be an outside linebacker, it just doesn't seem likely the Cardinals will look hard here anytime early.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Wide Receiver

Hopkins future remains key to what team might do in draft

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Defensive Line

After Watt retirement and Allen departure, position needs reinforcements

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Running Back

Conner remains at the top of the depth chart

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Offensive Line

Center should be probable target at some point

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Edge

Will Anderson is The Man, but there are options beyond the top guy

Advertising