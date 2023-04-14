Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Linebacker

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Linebacker

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: Between the high picks of Collins and Simmons and the additions in free agency like White and Barnes, linebacker seems set if that is indeed what the Cardinals want. Improvements can always be made, but there are other areas of need that would likely prioritize elsewhere. What will be interesting to watch is what the Cardinals use as a base defense – it would seem to be a 4-3, but coach Jonathan Gannon has not said one way or the other.

The draft class: The draft class has some impressive possibilities – like Iowa's Jack Campbell – but for the Cardinals, dipping deeper into the prospects, for guys that may be there Day 3 like Texas' Demarvion Overshown, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr. or Noah Sewell from Oregon makes some sense if the Cardinals decided to go to the position.