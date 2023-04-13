Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Wide Receiver

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Wide receiver

Need: Medium (right now but could trend high real quick)

The Cardinals' situation: This position hinges on the status of Hopkins. If Hopkins is traded, that leaves a hole in the lineup. If he remains, the Cardinals are in good shape at receiver and with so many other needs, there are other picks that need to made. Pascal gives some size from the outside, but even if Hopkins isn't around, Brown, Moore and even Dortch have a chance to earn playing time. Brown is going into the last year of his contract as well.

The draft class: The draft candidates over the last few years have been fantastic. This year it isn't as deep and many of the top guys are smaller or thinner-framed. It's unlikely the Cardinals would be taking a wideout high enough to get a Quentin Johnston of TCU or Jaxon Smith-Njigba of Ohio State, but lower in the selection process there could be consideration to a Rashee Rice of SMU or Cedric Tillman of Tennessee or someone late on Day 2 or Day 3.