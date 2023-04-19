Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Tight End

With Ertz and McBride, team likely isn't looking at deep class as priority

Apr 19, 2023 at 10:51 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Primer.TE

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Previous primers: Edge, Offensive line, Running back, Defensive line, Wide receiver, Linebacker, Special teams; Safety. Quarterback

Here is the next position group breakdown:

Draft primer: Tight end

Players under contract: Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Noah Togiai, Chris Pierce, Bernhard Seikovits

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: Ertz was off to a good year – one in which he would have obliterated the franchise record for catches by a tight end – before he tore his ACL. Ertz hopes to be ready by Week 1, but there is still much rehab between then and now. McBride had some flashes as Ertz's replacement, but it would make sense to get him a bigger role, especially since coach Jonathan Gannon will often want to employ two and three tight ends.

The draft class: If you need a tight end, this is a good time to grab one. Notre Dame's Michael Mayer, Iowa's Sam Laporta and Oregon State's Luke Musgrave are all good options, but there is no one more interesting – and maybe most fitting for the Cardinals – than gigantic 6-foot-7, 270-pound Georgia tight end Darnell Washington.

The conclusion: With Gannon in on using tight ends, finding a third and a fourth will be crucial, especially with Ertz returning from injury. Tight end is not a position most teams lean into with high draft capital, and given that the Cards just used a second-round pick on one last season, it seems unlikely to be an early pick. But later? It still seems unlikely, but the way the draft board falls is hard to predict.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Quarterback

The position means a lot thanks to the No. 3 overall pick

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Safety

Baker situation holds key to what team might do

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Special Teams

Questions to answer at punter and long-snapper

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Linebacker

Between former first-round picks and this year's free agency, not a need

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Wide Receiver

Hopkins future remains key to what team might do in draft

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Defensive Line

After Watt retirement and Allen departure, position needs reinforcements

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Running Back

Conner remains at the top of the depth chart

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Offensive Line

Center should be probable target at some point

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Edge

Will Anderson is The Man, but there are options beyond the top guy

Advertising