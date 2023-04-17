Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Safety

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Safety

Need: Medium (but could trend to high quickly.)

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals have an excellent safety tandem in Baker and Thompson. Assuming those guys remain, the starters are set. Now, the news that Baker would like a new contract or be traded could throw a significant wrench into the situation; Baker is a five-time Pro Bowler and heart of the defense and the Cardinals need to keep him around. Depth would be needed, however, even if Baker remains. There is still a question whether Isaiah Simmons could be used (Simmons feels like he could be in play everywhere but interior defensive line at this point.)

The draft class: It's not a particularly star-studded group this season. Alabama's Brian Branch is the one guy who could go in the first round, but in the middle rounds, guys like Georgia's Chris Smith, Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson or Illinois' Jartavius Martin might be possible targets.