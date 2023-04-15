Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Special Teams

Questions to answer at punter and long-snapper

Apr 15, 2023 at 02:13 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Primer.ST

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Previous primers: Edge, Offensive line, Running back, Defensive line, Wide receiver, Linebacker

Here is the next position group breakdown:

Draft primer: Special teams

Players under contract: Matt Prater, Elliott Fry, Nolan Cooney, Joe Fortunato

Need: Medium

The Cardinals' situation: Technically, the Cardinals are currently covered with all three slots. Perhaps Aaron Brewer, the long-time long snapper, could still return. Prater already re-signed and remains accurate from long range. Cooney is on the roster after ageless Andy Lee hit free agency; what the Cardinals ultimately do at punter will be something to watch.

The draft class: There are some possibilities that could be picked near the draft's end. At kicker, Michigan's Jake Moody, Georgia's Jack Podlesny and N.C. State's Chris Dunn are among the top possibilities, and at punter, the list starts with Michigan State's Bryce Baringer, Oklahoma's Michael Turk (who once punted for ASU) or Rutgers Adam Korsak.

The conclusion: It seems unlikely the Cardinals would spend a pick on a special teamer, although picking up someone as an undrafted rookie could happen. The team saw Cooney already last offseason and training camp; he figures to have competition of some sort.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Linebacker

Between former first-round picks and this year's free agency, not a need

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Wide Receiver

Hopkins future remains key to what team might do in draft

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Defensive Line

After Watt retirement and Allen departure, position needs reinforcements

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Running Back

Conner remains at the top of the depth chart

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Offensive Line

Center should be probable target at some point

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Edge

Will Anderson is The Man, but there are options beyond the top guy

Advertising