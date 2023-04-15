Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Special Teams

The Cardinals, with eight draft picks and with the No. 3 overall selection, have a chance in GM Monti Ossenfort's first season to begin to build a roster that is desperate for an infusion of youthful talent. The draft begins April 27 – held in Kansas City, Missouri – but before then, azcardinals.com will take a look at each position and how the Cardinals may look at them on draft weekend. Here is the next position group breakdown.

Draft primer: Special teams

Need: Medium

The Cardinals' situation: Technically, the Cardinals are currently covered with all three slots. Perhaps Aaron Brewer, the long-time long snapper, could still return. Prater already re-signed and remains accurate from long range. Cooney is on the roster after ageless Andy Lee hit free agency; what the Cardinals ultimately do at punter will be something to watch.

The draft class: There are some possibilities that could be picked near the draft's end. At kicker, Michigan's Jake Moody, Georgia's Jack Podlesny and N.C. State's Chris Dunn are among the top possibilities, and at punter, the list starts with Michigan State's Bryce Baringer, Oklahoma's Michael Turk (who once punted for ASU) or Rutgers Adam Korsak.