 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Draft Primer 2024: Quarterback

Cardinals are set at QB with 'the perfect combination'

Apr 09, 2024 at 02:18 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
AZC_24_DraftPrimer_Thumbnail_16x9

The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Primer schedule: TE April 10; RB April 11; OL April 12; CB April 15; ILB April 16; EDGE April 17; S April 18; DL April 19

Draft primer: Quarterback

Previous primers: WR

Players under contract: Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder, Clayton Tune

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: Newly acquired quarterback Desmond Ridder described the trio of himself, Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune as "the perfect combination." The room coached by Israel Woolfork is slated to go into training camp in a much better position compared to last season. Murray is now healthy and will have a full offseason to shift his focus from rehabbing to preparing for training camp as QB1. Coach Jonathan Gannon has pledged his commitment to Murray, but having a backup with starting experience in Ridder is a bonus. Tune, going into his second NFL season, has room to grow as he competes for QB2 with Ridder.

The draft class: Whether it's Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, or others, the Bears, Commanders and Patriots are expected to select quarterbacks with the first three picks of the draft. That leaves the Cardinals, scheduled to pick at No. 4, in the driver seat with what happens next. There's speculation that the Cardinals could call an audible and trade out of the spot so that a fourth quarterback is taken. Unless it's in the later rounds of the draft, the Cardinals seem unlikely to draft a QB.

The conclusion: Gannon has previously said that he likes having three quarterbacks on the roster. He can check that box already. The Cardinals will sign a fourth quarterback that they'll try out during training camp, but the guys that'll be on the 53-man roster are likely in the room already.

PHOTOS: Top Quarterback Draft Prospects

A look at some of the top quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
1 / 10

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws against Oregon during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a passduring the first half of an NCAA college football game, against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Daniels is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
2 / 10

FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a passduring the first half of an NCAA college football game, against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Daniels is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 10

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against Clemson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)
4 / 10

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy passes against Washington during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

Godofredo A. Vasquez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Nix is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
5 / 10

FILE - Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to pass against Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Nix is a finalists for the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 10

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler drops back to pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
7 / 10

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler drops back to pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Artie Walker Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
8 / 10

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) runs during an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
9 / 10

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
10 / 10

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Matt Freed/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Draft Primer 2024: Tight End

Cardinals' young room could add more youth
news

Draft Primer 2024: Wide Receiver

Tons of playmakers on the board as Cardinals search for WR1
Advertising