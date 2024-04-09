Draft Primer 2024: Quarterback

The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Draft primer: Quarterback

Players under contract: Kyler Murray, Desmond Ridder, Clayton Tune

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: Newly acquired quarterback Desmond Ridder described the trio of himself, Kyler Murray and Clayton Tune as "the perfect combination." The room coached by Israel Woolfork is slated to go into training camp in a much better position compared to last season. Murray is now healthy and will have a full offseason to shift his focus from rehabbing to preparing for training camp as QB1. Coach Jonathan Gannon has pledged his commitment to Murray, but having a backup with starting experience in Ridder is a bonus. Tune, going into his second NFL season, has room to grow as he competes for QB2 with Ridder.

The draft class: Whether it's Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, or others, the Bears, Commanders and Patriots are expected to select quarterbacks with the first three picks of the draft. That leaves the Cardinals, scheduled to pick at No. 4, in the driver seat with what happens next. There's speculation that the Cardinals could call an audible and trade out of the spot so that a fourth quarterback is taken. Unless it's in the later rounds of the draft, the Cardinals seem unlikely to draft a QB.