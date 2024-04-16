 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Draft Primer 2024: Inside Linebacker

White on road to recovery and reinforcements added to LB room

Apr 16, 2024 at 10:27 AM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
AZC_24_DraftPrimer_ILB_16x9

The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Primer schedule: Edge April 17; S April 18; DL April 19

Draft primer: Inside linebacker

Previous primers: WR, QB, TE, RB, OL, CB

Players under contract: Kyzir White, Mack Wilson, Krys Barnes, Owen Pappoe, Tyreek Maddox-Williams, Trevor Nowaske

Need: Medium

The Cardinals' situation: When Kyzir White went down with a bicep injury midway through the season, an intangible piece of the Cardinals defense went missing. Josh Woods, Krys Barnes, and Owen Pappoe were all able to step in and contribute. Still, nobody could truly replace the energy that White brought to the table. Barnes was re-signed and Mack Wilson was brought in as a free agent to add reinforcements to the room.

The draft class: Outside of Edgerrin Cooper from Texas A&M, there aren't many inside linebackers that have received first-round and early second-round grades from experts in mock drafts. Cooper had 84 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and eight sacks last season. Towards the back end of Day Two and beyond, inside linebackers like Payton Wilson, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Junior Colson will begin coming off the board.

The conclusion: Up until his injury, White didn't miss a single snap for the Cardinals defense and there wasn't much of a rotation within that room. Adding a player like Mack Wilson provides a partner White can line up alongside that also has the ability to take over if needed. Barnes proved GMs are always looking a year ahead and with White and Barnes scheduled to be free agents in 2025, the need is listed as medium with the future of the room in mind.

PHOTOS: Top Inside Linebacker Draft Prospects

A look at some of the top inside linebackers entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped after a gain by Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
1 / 10

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) is stopped after a gain by Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (45) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) watches the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
2 / 10

North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) watches the ball against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (33) quarterbacks the defense against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
3 / 10

North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray (33) quarterbacks the defense against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Karl B DeBlaker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) plays against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
4 / 10

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) plays against UNLV in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) in coverage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
5 / 10

Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) in coverage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
6 / 10

Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg plays against Penn State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau (8) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
7 / 10

Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau (8) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
8 / 10

Missouri linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper (8) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
9 / 10

Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) lines up for a play against TCU offensive lineman Willis Patrick (73) and offensive lineman Michael Nichols (68) during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
10 / 10

Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) lines up for a play against TCU offensive lineman Willis Patrick (73) and offensive lineman Michael Nichols (68) during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Draft Primer 2024: Cornerback

Cardinals added in free agency, could double down in draft
news

Draft Primer 2024: Offensive Line

After an emphasis on the trenches during free agency, there's still a need for young talent
news

Draft Primer 2024: Running Back

Conner coming off his best season in the NFL
news

Draft Primer 2024: Tight End

Cardinals' young room could add more youth
news

Draft Primer 2024: Quarterback

Cardinals are set at QB with 'the perfect combination'
news

Draft Primer 2024: Wide Receiver

Tons of playmakers on the board as Cardinals search for WR1
Advertising