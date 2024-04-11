 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Draft Primer 2024: Running Back

Conner coming off his best season in the NFL

Apr 11, 2024 at 11:00 AM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
AZC_24_DraftPrimer_RB_16x9

The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Primer schedule: OL April 12; CB April 15; ILB April 16; Edge April 17; S April 18; DL April 19

Draft primer: Running back

Previous primers: WR, QB, TE

Players under contract: James Conner, Michael Carter, DeeJay Dallas, Emari Demercado, Tony Jones Jr.

Need: Medium

The Cardinals' situation: The Cardinals have one of the NFL's most resilient running backs in James Conner already on the roster. In just 13 games, Conner rushed for 1,040 yards. Pairing him for another season with Michael Carter makes for a dynamic duo in the backfield. The addition of DeeJay Dallas and an incoming sophomore season with Emari Demercado also provides running backs coach Autry Denson with depth in the room.

The draft class: When looking at the running back prospects on the board, plenty of notable names pop off the board. Workhorse backs like Michigan's Blake Corum, Texas' Jonathon Brooks and Tennessee's Jaylen Wright are all expecting to hear their phone ring, welcoming them to the NFL. However, this draft won't replicate 2023 where two running backs (Falcons' Bijan Robinson and Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs) were selected in the Top 12. Not many teams have running back as their top position of need in the draft. Because of that, there should be a lot of quality talent available on the second and third day of the draft.

The conclusion: Both Conner and Carter are scheduled to be free agents next season. Once Conner's contract expires with the Cardinals, he'll be knocking on the door of 30. If he goes back-to-back with another 1,000 yard-plus season, Ossenfort might not want to let Conner walk. But considering the 2024 NFL Draft has some of the NCAA's best running backs in recent history, the Cardinals could potentially take a flyer on the position with an eye towards the future.

PHOTOS: Top Running Back Draft Prospects

A look at some of the top running backs entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
1 / 10

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between TCU and Texas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas won 29-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
2 / 10

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) outruns Vanderbilt defensive back Miles Capers (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
3 / 10

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) outruns Vanderbilt defensive back Miles Capers (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs for a touchdown during overtime in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
4 / 10

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs for a touchdown during overtime in the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon running back Bucky Irving (0) cuts through a hole against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
5 / 10

Oregon running back Bucky Irving (0) cuts through a hole against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs by Miami's Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
6 / 10

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) runs by Miami's Francisco Mauigoa (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) outruns Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) and Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)
7 / 10

Southern California running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) outruns Notre Dame linebacker JD Bertrand (27) and Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

Michael Caterina/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs from the pursuit of the Louisville defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Kentucky won 38-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
8 / 10

Kentucky running back Ray Davis (1) runs from the pursuit of the Louisville defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Kentucky won 38-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Timothy D. Easley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
9 / 10

Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Aaron Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) plays against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
10 / 10

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) plays against Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Draft Primer 2024: Offensive Line

After an emphasis on the trenches during free agency, there's still a need for young talent
news

Draft Primer 2024: Tight End

Cardinals' young room could add more youth
news

Draft Primer 2024: Quarterback

Cardinals are set at QB with 'the perfect combination'
news

Draft Primer 2024: Wide Receiver

Tons of playmakers on the board as Cardinals search for WR1
Advertising