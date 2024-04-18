 Skip to main content
Draft Primer 2024: Safety

Patrolling the secondary, Cardinals safety room has pieces intact

Apr 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Zach Gershman
The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Primer schedule: DL April 19

Draft primer: Safety

Previous primers: WR, QB, TE, RB, OL, CB, ILB, Edge

Players under contract: Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson, Joey Blount, Andre Chachere, Verone McKinley III

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: The heartbeat of the Cardinals defense remains on the roster in Budda Baker. The six-time Pro Bowler is one of the NFL's fiercest when patrolling the secondary. Jalen Thompson also had a Pro Bowl worthy season, notching four interceptions and 78 tackles. Any time the duo is on the field, the Cardinals are in a good spot.

The draft class: As mentioned in the cornerback primer, Cooper DeJean's on-field versatility at Iowa makes him one of the most fascinating prospects in the draft. He could be an option, if he's available, at No. 27. Most other prospects like Georgia's Javon Bullard, Minnesota's Tyler Nubin and Washington State's Jaden Hicks have been projected toward the mid-second round part of the draft.

The conclusion: Despite the Pro Bowl nod, last season was not the year Baker hoped for statistically. But it was a first-year defense and both Baker and Thompson were a force to be reckoned with. While Baker is going into a contract year, he's still at the height of his game. The Cardinals have a versatile defensive player in Garrett Williams already on the roster.

PHOTOS: Top Safety Prospects

A look at some of the top safeties entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) celebrates a stop against Nebraska on third down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 / 10

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) celebrates a stop against Nebraska on third down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
2 / 10

Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) defends during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern California safety Calen Bullock (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
3 / 10

Southern California safety Calen Bullock (7) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
4 / 10

Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks follows a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami safety Kamren Kinchens warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
5 / 10

Miami safety Kamren Kinchens warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Air Force safety Trey Taylor (7) reacts after sacking Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
6 / 10

Air Force safety Trey Taylor (7) reacts after sacking Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina wide receiver Eddie Lewis (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
7 / 10

Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith (23) intercepts a pass intended for South Carolina wide receiver Eddie Lewis (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah safety Cole Bishop (8) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
8 / 10

Utah safety Cole Bishop (8) warms up before an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) is tackled by Miami safety James Williams (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)
9 / 10

Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas (85) is tackled by Miami safety James Williams (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Colin Hackley)

Colin Hackley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
10 / 10

Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson (36) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
