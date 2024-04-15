 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Draft Primer 2024: Cornerback

Cardinals added in free agency, could double down in draft

Apr 15, 2024 at 09:59 AM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
AZC_24_DraftPrimer_CB_16x9

The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Primer schedule: ILB April 16; Edge April 17; S April 18; DL April 19

Draft primer: Cornerback

Previous primers: WR, QB, TE, RB, OL

Players under contract: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas V, Bobby Price, Divaad Wilson, Michael Ojemudia, Darren Hall, Quavian White

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: Arguably the Cardinals biggest free agency addition was cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, a Super Bowl champion that joins a young room. While Murphy-Bunting can be capable of being the No. 1 cornerback on the depth chart, there's certainly a need to partner him up with another talented defensive back on the outside. Kei'Trel Clark, Garret Williams, and Starling Thomas V all started multiple games for the Cardinals as rookies. They'll look to continue developing as they enter their sophomore season in the NFL.

The draft class: One-time defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon has an eye for exactly what he looks for in a cornerback. Since the defensive backs are stranded on an island come Sunday, football IQ is important. Alabama's Terrion Arnold found that out first hand at the NFL Scouting Combine when Gannon put him to the test inside the interview room. Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell has had a lot of buzz, while another Alabama cornerback -- Kool-Aid McKinstry -- and Clemson's Nate Wiggins have also been projected to the Cardinals in various mock drafts. The most intriguing prospect has been Iowa's Cooper DeJean. His athleticism provides the flexibility to have him play on the outside, as a slot cornerback, or as a safety.

The conclusion: Some could argue that this is the Cardinals' top area of need on the defensive side of the ball. The position struggled last season. Certainly one could chalk it up to injuries and inexperience, but the room is mostly comprised of late-round and undrafted players. Drafting a cornerback early in the draft will increase the talent in the room. A first-round or Day Two selection could find themselves seeing the field alongside Murphy-Bunting.

PHOTOS: Top Cornerback Draft Prospects

A look at some of the top cornerbacks entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
1 / 10

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Muncie, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
2 / 10

Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) reacts after breaking up a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 10

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) plays against Florida Atlantic during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
4 / 10

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) plays against Florida Atlantic during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) grins after a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
5 / 10

Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) grins after a play against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson fumbles the ball out of bounds as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
6 / 10

Florida wide receiver Xzavier Henderson fumbles the ball out of bounds as he is hit by Missouri defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
7 / 10

Georgia defensive back Kamari Lassiter (3) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 10

Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) gets set for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn cornerback D.J. James lines up for a play during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)
9 / 10

Auburn cornerback D.J. James lines up for a play during the first half an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 10

Rutgers defensive back Max Melton plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Draft Primer 2024: Offensive Line

After an emphasis on the trenches during free agency, there's still a need for young talent
news

Draft Primer 2024: Running Back

Conner coming off his best season in the NFL
news

Draft Primer 2024: Tight End

Cardinals' young room could add more youth
news

Draft Primer 2024: Quarterback

Cardinals are set at QB with 'the perfect combination'
news

Draft Primer 2024: Wide Receiver

Tons of playmakers on the board as Cardinals search for WR1
Advertising