Draft Primer 2024: Cornerback

The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Primer schedule: ILB April 16; Edge April 17; S April 18; DL April 19

Draft primer: Cornerback

Previous primers: WR, QB, TE, RB, OL

Players under contract: Sean Murphy-Bunting, Garrett Williams, Kei'Trel Clark, Starling Thomas V, Bobby Price, Divaad Wilson, Michael Ojemudia, Darren Hall, Quavian White

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: Arguably the Cardinals biggest free agency addition was cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, a Super Bowl champion that joins a young room. While Murphy-Bunting can be capable of being the No. 1 cornerback on the depth chart, there's certainly a need to partner him up with another talented defensive back on the outside. Kei'Trel Clark, Garret Williams, and Starling Thomas V all started multiple games for the Cardinals as rookies. They'll look to continue developing as they enter their sophomore season in the NFL.

The draft class: One-time defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon has an eye for exactly what he looks for in a cornerback. Since the defensive backs are stranded on an island come Sunday, football IQ is important. Alabama's Terrion Arnold found that out first hand at the NFL Scouting Combine when Gannon put him to the test inside the interview room. Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell has had a lot of buzz, while another Alabama cornerback -- Kool-Aid McKinstry -- and Clemson's Nate Wiggins have also been projected to the Cardinals in various mock drafts. The most intriguing prospect has been Iowa's Cooper DeJean. His athleticism provides the flexibility to have him play on the outside, as a slot cornerback, or as a safety.