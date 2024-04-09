 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Draft Primer 2024: Wide Receiver

Tons of playmakers on the board as Cardinals search for WR1

Apr 08, 2024 at 06:14 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
AZC_24_DraftConcepts_DraftPrimer_16x9

The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Primer Schedule: QB April 9; TE April 10; RB April 11; OL April 12; CB April 15; ILB April 16; Edge April 17; S April 18; DL April 19

Draft primer: WR

Players under contract: Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal, Chris Moore, Greg Dortch, Dan Chisena, Andre Baccellia, Kaden Davis, Jeff Smith, Daniel Arias

Need: High

The Cardinals' situation: Injuries sidelined Michael Wilson for a handful of games during his rookie season, but the Cardinals got a glimpse into what the young receiver can bring into the offense. In 13 games, Wilson hauled in 38 receptions for 565 yards and averaged nearly 15 yards per reception. Besides a late surge from Greg Dortch, the Cardinals wide receiver room struggled to click with the Cardinals quarterbacks all season long. Now that Hollywood Brown is no longer on the roster, the Cardinals are in need of a No. 1 wide receiver for Kyler Murray.

The draft class: This is one of the best draft classes in recent history at the position. It's so loaded that regardless of if the Cardinals were to draft a receiver within their first three picks -- 4, 27, or 35 -- the player could be in contention for WR1. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is the marquee name headlined to be drafted by the Cardinals according to plenty of experts. The consensus best non-quarterback prospect has earned tons of praise following back-to-back seasons of 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Washington's Rome Odunze and LSU's Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. are not far behind if the Cardinals opted make a different decision, potentially with a trade down. South Carolina's Xavier Legette, Georgia's Ladd McConkey, and Texas' Adonai Mitchell are notable prospects as well.

The conclusion: With as many playmakers on the board, the Cardinals figure to bring in a wide receiver sometime early in the draft. It's critical for Ossenfort to find a weapon that not only fits offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme, but also can complement and develop chemistry with Murray. Fortunately for the Cardinals, there's a lot of good options from which to choose.

PHOTOS: Top Wide Receiver Draft Prospects

A look at some of the top wide receivers entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
1 / 10

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
2 / 10

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) crosses the goal line for a touchdown on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs in a touchdown in front of Washington State defensive back Sam Lockett III (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game ,Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
3 / 10

Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) runs in a touchdown in front of Washington State defensive back Sam Lockett III (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game ,Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
4 / 10

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) breaks away from Grambling State for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
5 / 10

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (5) reaches for a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas State in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a touchdown catch against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
6 / 10

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) makes a touchdown catch against TCU during the first half of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
7 / 10

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) on a punt return during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a catch during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
8 / 10

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) makes a catch during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin runs for a touchdown after a catch against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)
9 / 10

Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin runs for a touchdown after a catch against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

Mark Ylen/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NCAA football game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in West Point, N.Y. Army won 35-28. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)
10 / 10

Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during an NCAA football game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 in West Point, N.Y. Army won 35-28. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Draft Primer 2024: Tight End

Cardinals' young room could add more youth
news

Draft Primer 2024: Quarterback

Cardinals are set at QB with 'the perfect combination'
Advertising