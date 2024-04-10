Draft Primer 2024: Tight End

The Cardinals have been at the center of the NFL draft conversation for weeks, sitting at the top of the league with the most picks (six) within the first 90 selections of the draft. There's a lot of areas the Cardinals will look to address through the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort's first draft was a success, adding multiple full-time starters and role players that played meaningful snaps. He will look to replicate that performance when the Cardinals are on the clock. Before the draft kicks off on April 25th, let's take a look at each position group and see how the Cardinals may use the draft to evaluate their needs.

Primer schedule: RB April 11; OL April 12; CB April 15; ILB April 16; Edge April 17; S April 18; DL April 19

Draft primer: Tight end

Previous primers: WR, QB

Players under contract: Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Travis Vokolek, Blake Whiteheart, Bernhard Seikovits

Need: Low

The Cardinals' situation: When offensive coordinator Drew Petzing discussed his offensive scheme, it was clear that the tight end position would be heavily utilized. Multiple personnel packages last season featured two and three tight ends at a time. Second-year tight end Trey McBride excelled throughout the 2023 season as he broke multiple records and Elijah Higgins saw more action as the season progressed. Adding in Travis Vokolek, Blake Whiteheart, and Bernhard Seikovits, the room is very young.

The draft class: Brock Bowers, the 6-foot-4 target out of Georgia is without question the top tight end in the draft. With all of the hype surrounding the wide receivers and quarterbacks, Bowers has been overlooked, but the three-time All-America is an incredible talent. Depending on how the draft board falls, he could be one of the only tight ends selected in the first round. There are a handful of day two prospects that could make an impact in the NFL as well.