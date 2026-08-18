You've Got Mail: Love (Status) Is In The Air

From Chris Sanderson:

"Darren, you've been covering this team for an eternity, I understand that the modern day NFL is much softer than the old school two-a-day NFL. To your recollection, when was the last time practice resembled a game in terms of physicality? I went down the google rabbit hole trying to find it myself, and found that specifically regarding the 'don't touch QBs in practice' rule, it actually dates back to the 1970s. But everyone else on the team was open season. Also, what's the hardest hit you've ever seen in practice? A little friendly fire that obliterated a guy?"

I mean, an eternity? It's been a long time, but let's not make me immortal. Far from that. That said, once we had the CBA update following the lockout in 2011, the chances of real physical practices all but disappeared. They were already headed that way. No one benefits, really, from teammates beating up on each other before games that count.

That doesn't even include the strides in sports science, which has teams monitoring how many steps each guy gets as to not burn them out, or travel habits (like go in the night before a game regardless of how far/how many time zones the road game might be.) The game evolved, and so did practice.

Korey Stringer's death in 2000 from heat exhaustion in training camp with the Vikings also played a role.