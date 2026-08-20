Gardner Minshew Gets QB Call For Cowboys; Some Starters Will Play

Mike LaFleur will play some starters on Saturday night against the Cowboys in the Cardinals' lone home preseason game this year, but quarterback Jacoby Brissett will not be one of them.

Gardner Minshew II will start at QB. Kedon Slovis will likely get the rest of the snaps with rookie Carson Beck still on the mend from sore ribs.

"I don't want to say that quote-unquote 'starters' (won't play) because we don't have our starters yet per se," LaFleur said. "I'm not going to sit here and say we don't know our left tackle or who's going to be our center and stuff like that.

"It's not like 22 guys are going to be sitting out. There are going to be guys out there on Day 1 as starters that are going to be playing in this game."

The entrenched guys -- offensive linemen Paris Johnson Jr., Hjalte Froholdt and Isaac Seumalo, wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson, tight end Trey McBride, safety Budda Baker, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. among them -- are expected to all sit.

Also sitting will be running back Jeremiyah Love, who remains out with an ankle injury.

Minshew will play at least a half, and might come out to start the third quarter. Beck will throw after practice on Thursday to see where his health is; he is feeling better but with no practice, he is not expected to play.