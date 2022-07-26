Cardinals Ready To Host Back Together Saturday

After a long and eventful offseason, football is finally back for Cardinals fans.

The Cards -- and the 31 other teams across the league -- will co-host "Back Together Saturday," on July 30, with fans in attendance. It will be the first of 10 open practices for the Cardinals. The practice begins at 1:30 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

National media coverage will showcase the event with highlights and news throughout the day from across the NFL.

A signed, exclusive "Back Together Saturday" Wilson football will be offered to fans via an in-stadium sweepstakes, and an exclusive Cardinals Back Together Saturday NFT will be available for fans attending practice.

Big Red and Cardinals cheerleaders will appear at the Selfie Zone, and stadium concessions will be available for fans' food and beverage needs. Digital tickets are required for entry into each practice, but admission and parking are free.

The Digital Ticketing Team will be available throughout the plaza for fans with ticket questions. On the East concourse outside of section 125, the Ticket Zone will be available with Cardinals representatives able to assist. The Team Shop will be accessible (outside and inside the stadium) with merchandise offerings at the stadium's north end by University of Phoenix Gate 2.

Open seating will be available for fans on the east side of the stadium in the lower level for all open Cardinals Training Camp practices. For Saturday's Back Together practice and the Red and White Practice on Aug. 6, additional lower bowl seating will be available on the west side of the stadium and in both end zones.