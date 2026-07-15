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Cardinals Roster Reset 2026: Safety

Room dynamic changes without Jalen Thompson

Jul 15, 2026 at 10:24 AM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

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As the Cardinals head toward training camp, azcardinals.com takes a look at each position on the roster before report day. Next up, safety.

THE ROOM: Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Isaiah Oliver, Joey Blount, Kitan Crawford, Wydett Williams Jr.

WHO COULD SEE THE FIELD ON GAME DAY: Budda Baker, Andrew Wingard, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

When defensive lineman Roy Lopez returned to the Cardinals, one of the things he said he was most excited about was getting to watch Budda Baker do Budda Baker things. The eight-time Pro Bowler will patrol the Cardinals defense in his 10th season. It's going to look different without Jalen Thompson, who had spent the last seven seasons in Arizona. It does open up the door for Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Andrew Wingard to compete for starting snaps in the secondary. There will be times when three safeties are used. According to TruMedia, the Cardinals were in dime coverage 16.1 percent of the time.

PLAYER IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Yes, there is a competition between Taylor-Demerson and Wingard, but because of his familiarity with the defense, there's a chance for the third-year safety to stand out during training camp. He mentioned during OTAs how the increase in reps helps in his drive for a primary role on defense. In a 2024 draft class that has been under a bright spotlight, Taylor-Demerson has been solid throughout his first two years. There's a chance to take another leap.

PLAYER TO KEEP AN EYE ON: Isaiah Oliver

The Cardinals signed Isaiah Oliver the week before mandatory minicamp. Oliver suffered a season-ending knee injury this past year with the Jets but was on the practice field with the Cardinals. The Arizona native and Brophy Prep product is another veteran voice in the safety room as he enters his ninth season in the league. He can make an impact on defense, having appeared in all 17 games in 2023 and 2024 and 14 games last season. He also has been a special teams contributor since entering the league in 2018.

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