Colt McCoy Is Happy To Remain With Cardinals

Quarterback Colt McCoy enjoyed his first season in Arizona and wanted to stay for several reasons.

He is a fan of Coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense and believes the two see the game equally. He loves his teammates' competitive nature and General Manager Steve Keim's ability to weave a roster filled with experienced veterans and young talent together.

Since McCoy is under contract now for the new two seasons, his family can remain in the place they've quickly grown to love and his kids can stay at their current schools.

"I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to come back and be a small part of this team," McCoy said. "There are a lot of great players around me, a lot of super talented guys, and I feel like things are moving in the right direction. It's a great time to be an Arizona Cardinal."

McCoy helped the Cardinals capture two victories in three games franchise quarterback Kyler Murray missed with an ankle injury. Both wins came against NFC West opponents, and McCoy had passer ratings of over 100. His play and veteran mentorship for Murray made re-signing the 35-year-old important this offseason.

McCoy praised the coaching staff for putting together a successful game plan tailored around his skillset and said Murray offered sound advice during quarterback meetings and from the sidelines. The two always communicate on and off the field.

"I'm thankful we get to work together again," McCoy said. "We have a great working relationship. Cam Turner (the quarterbacks coach) is awesome and right there with us. Kliff is in there a lot, so I'm glad to keep that continuity there. It's been a good offseason so far. I think everyone is looking forward to getting back here to improve on some of the things we did last year and learn from some of our mistakes, which will help us go into next year."

McCoy is hopeful Murray shows up for training camp regardless if the two-time Pro Bowler receives the contract extension he desires. But it's not something he's worried about, saying he knows Murray is improving behind the scenes and will be ready for 2022.

Questions surrounding Murray's leadership have also dominated headlines this offseason but McCoy had nothing but praise for the Cardinals' franchise quarterback in that area.