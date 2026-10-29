Injury Report: Week 8 vs Cowboys

WEDNESDAY REPORT
The Cardinals turned in a loaded injury report on Wednesday, featuring nine players who did not participate.
It was no shock that Josh Sweat, Budda Baker, Isaac Seumalo, and Walter Nolen III were not in attendance. Mike LaFleur grants the three veterans rest days and had said Nolen, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, wouldn't be practicing.
The Cardinals were without right tackle Elijah Wilkinson (knee), right guard Jon Gaines II (ankle), outside linebacker Zaven Collins (illness), linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (NIR-Rest/knee), and running back Tyler Allgeier (toe). Considering the offensive line already is missing multiple starters, not having stability along the right side with Wilkinson sidelined could pose an issue.
Wide receiver Michael Wilson was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. He appeared on the injury report with a ribs issue. He was limited.
Multiple players returned to practice after being inactive on Sunday. Jeremiyah Love (ankle), safety Dewey Wingard (knee), cornerback Max Melton (knee), and quarterback Carson Beck (back) were limited. Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was limited with an illness.
Since the Cowboys did not practice on Wednesday, the designations were estimations. Wide receiver George Pickens was limited and listed with a shoulder and hamstring issue.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 8
Wednesday, October 28
RB Tyler Allgeier (Toe) - DNP
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Zaven Collins (Illness) - DNP
RG Jon Gaines II (Ankle) - DNP
DL Walter Nolen III (Ankle) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
RT Elijah Wilkinson (Knee) - DNP
LB Mack Wilson Sr. (NIR-Rest/Knee) - DNP
QB Carson Beck (Back) - Limited
CB Kei'Trel Clark (Illness) - Limited
RB Jeremiyah Love (Ankle) - Limited
CB Max Melton (Knee) - Limited
WR Michael Wilson (Ribs) - Limited
S Andrew Wingard (Knee) - Limited
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Week 8
Wednesday, October 28
WR KaVontae Turpin (Ribs) - DNP
LB Dee Winters (Calf) - DNP
S Caleb Downs (Ankle) - Limited
WR George Pickens (Shoulder/Hamstring) - Limited
OT Drew Shelton (Hamstring) - Limited
DT Quinnen Williams (Hamstring) - Limited
OLB Marist Liufau (Forearm) - Full
S P.J. Locke (Foot) - Full