Injury Report: Week 8 vs Cowboys

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The Cardinals turned in a loaded injury report on Wednesday, featuring nine players who did not participate.

It was no shock that Josh Sweat, Budda Baker, Isaac Seumalo, and Walter Nolen III were not in attendance. Mike LaFleur grants the three veterans rest days and had said Nolen, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, wouldn't be practicing.

The Cardinals were without right tackle Elijah Wilkinson (knee), right guard Jon Gaines II (ankle), outside linebacker Zaven Collins (illness), linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (NIR-Rest/knee), and running back Tyler Allgeier (toe). Considering the offensive line already is missing multiple starters, not having stability along the right side with Wilkinson sidelined could pose an issue.

Wide receiver Michael Wilson was wearing a yellow non-contact jersey. He appeared on the injury report with a ribs issue. He was limited.

Multiple players returned to practice after being inactive on Sunday. Jeremiyah Love (ankle), safety Dewey Wingard (knee), cornerback Max Melton (knee), and quarterback Carson Beck (back) were limited. Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was limited with an illness.