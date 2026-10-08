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Injury Report: Week 5 vs Lions

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Lions

Oct 07, 2026 at 05:15 PM
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Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

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WEDNESDAY REPORT

Isaiah Adams won't play this weekend against the Lions. The Cardinals right guard sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter and was carted to the locker room. Jon Gaines II will earn his second start of the season.

There's uncertainty about Dewey Wingard's status after he was also carted off the field against the Giants. Mike LaFleur said they received "positive news" regarding the severity of Wingard's knee. However, Wingard did not practice.

Practice did include Jeremiyah Love, who injured his right ankle over the weekend. LaFleur said the focus is on maintenance throughout the week and it "shouldn't impact" his ability to play on Sunday. Rabbit Taylor-Demerson returned to practice after the back injury sidelined him for the previous two games. He and Love were limited.

A trio of veterans, safety Budda Baker, outside linebacker Josh Sweat, and left guard Isaac Seumalo were enjoying their rest day. Outside linebacker Jordan Burch was not at practice due to a personal reason.

The Lions opened up the 21-day practice window for defensive back Brian Branch (Achilles) and center Cade Mays (wrist).

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 5

Wednesday, October 7
OL Isaiah Adams (Ankle) - DNP
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Jordan Burch (NIR-Personal) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest/Groin) - DNP
S Andrew Wingard (Knee) - DNP
RB Jeremiyah Love (Ankle) - Limited
S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (Back) - Limited

Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 5

Wednesday, October 7
OL Ben Bartch (Foot) - DNP
DL Tyleik Williams (Foot) - DNP
CB Rock Ya-Sin (Hamstring) - DNP
DB Brian Branch (Achilles) - Limited
C Cade Mays (Wrist) - Limited
EDGE DJ Wonnum (Back) - Limited

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