Injury Report: Week 7 vs Broncos

WEDNESDAY REPORT
Jeremiyah Love is improving, Mike LaFleur said, but the running back did not take part in practice on Wednesday. The Cardinals are keeping Love on the sidelines until he is back to 100 percent.
After injuring his right ankle against the Rams, Walter Nolen III did not practice. It was another DNP for Dewey Wingard as he works through the knee injury he sustained against the Giants. LaFleur did not rule out any of the three players for the game.
A sickness has been going around the facility. Budda Baker and Jedrick Wills missed practice due to illness. Isaac Seumalo and Josh Sweat were absent because of their rest day. Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) missed as well.
Safety Wydett Williams Jr. was wearing the yellow non-contact bib during practice following his concussion. Quarterback Carson Beck was not throwing the football around during the open portion of practice. Cornerback Max Melton (knee) joined Williams and Beck as limited,
Denver's safety Talanoa Hufanga did not practice with an ankle injury. Cornerback Pat Surtain II was limited with an ankle problem as well.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 7
Wednesday, October 21
S Budda Baker (Groin/Illness) - DNP
RB Jeremiyah Love (Ankle) - DNP
DL Walter Nolen III (Ankle) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
CB Garrett Williams (Knee) - DNP
OL Jedrick Wills Jr. (Illness) - DNP
S Andrew Wingard (Knee) - DNP
QB Carson Beck (Back) - Limited
CB Max Melton (Knee) - Limited
S Wydett Williams Jr. (Concussion) - Limited
Denver Broncos Injury Report Week 7
Wednesday, October 21
RB Tyler Badie (Thumb) - DNP
S Talanoa Hufanga (Ankle) - DNP
OLB Jonah Eliss (Ankle) - DNP
DL Zach Allen (NIR-Rest) - Limited
CB Pat Surtain II (Ankle) - Limited
WR Jaylen Waddle (Chest) - Limited
RB Jonah Coleman (Ankle) - Full
CB Riley Moss (Ribs) - Full