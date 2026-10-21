Injury Report: Week 7 vs Broncos

WEDNESDAY REPORT

Jeremiyah Love is improving, Mike LaFleur said, but the running back did not take part in practice on Wednesday. The Cardinals are keeping Love on the sidelines until he is back to 100 percent.

After injuring his right ankle against the Rams, Walter Nolen III did not practice. It was another DNP for Dewey Wingard as he works through the knee injury he sustained against the Giants. LaFleur did not rule out any of the three players for the game.

A sickness has been going around the facility. Budda Baker and Jedrick Wills missed practice due to illness. Isaac Seumalo and Josh Sweat were absent because of their rest day. Cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) missed as well.

Safety Wydett Williams Jr. was wearing the yellow non-contact bib during practice following his concussion. Quarterback Carson Beck was not throwing the football around during the open portion of practice. Cornerback Max Melton (knee) joined Williams and Beck as limited,