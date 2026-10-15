Injury Report: Week 6 vs Rams

WEDNESDAY REPORT
The ankle issue continues to linger for Jeremiyah Love. While the Cardinals running back has played through the discomfort, he did not practice on Wednesday. Coach Mike LaFleur emphasized caution and rest.
Safeties Dewey Wingard (knee) and Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) also did not practice ahead of the Week 6 game against the Rams. Williams would need to progress through concussion protocol to play. Kitan Crawford had his 21-day practice window opened and returned to practice after exiting Week 1 with an ankle injury. He was limited.
Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (ribs) was also limited.
Safety Budda Baker, outside linebacker Josh Sweat, and left guard Isaac Seumalo had their usual rest day.
The Rams are on a short week so the designations are estimations. Linebacker Nate Landman is dealing with a wrist and shoulder issue.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 6
Wednesday, October 14
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
RB Jeremiyah Love (Ankle) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
S Wydett Williams Jr. (Concussion) - DNP
S Andrew Wingard (Knee) - DNP
S Kitan Crawford (Ankle) - Limited
WR Devin Duvernay (Ribs) - Limited
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Week 6
Wednesday, October 14
TE Davis Allen (Foot) - DNP
WR Alex Bachman (NIR-Rest) - Limited
LB Nate Landman (Wrist/Shoulder) - Limited
TE Colby Parkinson (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Omar Speights (Knee) - Full
CB Josh Wallace (Shoulder) - Limited