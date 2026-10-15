 Skip to main content
Advertising

Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Injury Report: Week 6 vs Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Rams

Oct 14, 2026 at 05:05 PM
Author Image
Zach Gershman

azcardinals.com

DM020_Injury Report - WK6_Rams_1920x1080

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The ankle issue continues to linger for Jeremiyah Love. While the Cardinals running back has played through the discomfort, he did not practice on Wednesday. Coach Mike LaFleur emphasized caution and rest.

Safeties Dewey Wingard (knee) and Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) also did not practice ahead of the Week 6 game against the Rams. Williams would need to progress through concussion protocol to play. Kitan Crawford had his 21-day practice window opened and returned to practice after exiting Week 1 with an ankle injury. He was limited.

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (ribs) was also limited.

Safety Budda Baker, outside linebacker Josh Sweat, and left guard Isaac Seumalo had their usual rest day.

The Rams are on a short week so the designations are estimations. Linebacker Nate Landman is dealing with a wrist and shoulder issue.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 6

Wednesday, October 14
S Budda Baker (NIR-Rest) - DNP
RB Jeremiyah Love (Ankle) - DNP
OL Isaac Seumalo (NIR-Rest) - DNP
OLB Josh Sweat (NIR-Rest) - DNP
S Wydett Williams Jr. (Concussion) - DNP
S Andrew Wingard (Knee) - DNP
S Kitan Crawford (Ankle) - Limited
WR Devin Duvernay (Ribs) - Limited

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Week 6

Wednesday, October 14
TE Davis Allen (Foot) - DNP
WR Alex Bachman (NIR-Rest) - Limited
LB Nate Landman (Wrist/Shoulder) - Limited
TE Colby Parkinson (Shoulder) - Limited
LB Omar Speights (Knee) - Full
CB Josh Wallace (Shoulder) - Limited

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 5 vs Lions

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Lions

news

Injury Report: Week 4 at Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 4 matchup with the Giants

news

Injury Report: Week 3 at 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the 49ers

news

Injury Report: Week 2 vs Seahawks

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Seahawks

news

Injury Report: Week 1 at Chargers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Chargers

news

Injury Report: Week 18 vs Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 18 matchup with the Rams

news

Injury Report: Week 17 vs Bengals

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 17 matchup with the Bengals

news

Injury Report: Week 16 vs Falcons

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 16 matchup with the Falcons

news

Injury Report: Week 15 vs Texans

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Texans

news

Injury Report: Week 14 vs Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Rams

news

Injury Report: Week 13 vs Buccaneers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 13 matchup with the Buccaneers

Advertising