Injury Report: Week 6 vs Rams

WEDNESDAY REPORT

The ankle issue continues to linger for Jeremiyah Love. While the Cardinals running back has played through the discomfort, he did not practice on Wednesday. Coach Mike LaFleur emphasized caution and rest.

Safeties Dewey Wingard (knee) and Wydett Williams Jr. (concussion) also did not practice ahead of the Week 6 game against the Rams. Williams would need to progress through concussion protocol to play. Kitan Crawford had his 21-day practice window opened and returned to practice after exiting Week 1 with an ankle injury. He was limited.

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (ribs) was also limited.

Safety Budda Baker, outside linebacker Josh Sweat, and left guard Isaac Seumalo had their usual rest day.