Jeremiyah Love Ruled Out Against Rams

Jeremiyah Love will not play Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles, coach Mike LaFleur said Friday.

Love is dealing with a left ankle injury. LaFleur said earlier in the week getting the rookie running back healthy was "vital."

The coach said there has been no discussion of putting Love on Injured Reserve.

"We knew on Monday after watching the game and talking with him, seeing where he was at, that we were going to give him Wednesday off and then reassess, knowing (the Rams game) was a longshot," LaFleur said.

The Cardinals will start veteran Tyler Allgeier, with Bam Knight as backup. They are expected to elevate Evan Hull from the practice squad as a third option.

Love's ankles have been an issue. He sprained his right ankle in his only preseason game against the Raiders on Oct. 13, sidelining him for the balance of training camp and the preseason.

That injury has healed. But at some point, Love injured his right ankle, and aggravated it a couple of times against the Giants in Week 4.

Love played against the Lions last week, gaining just 22 yards on 12 carries, and subsequently the Cardinals held him out of practice this week.

LaFleur also said the ankle has been the reason Love has not been the part of the passing game that the Cardinals expected him to be.

"He's doing good, but you see the way he cuts -- he cuts hard," LaFleur said. "That's a superpower of his. When he puts his left foot in the ground, it's just not right right now.