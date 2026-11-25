For now, Carson Beck is still sidelined.

Coach Mike LaFleur said the rookie quarterback was not practicing on Wednesday as he continues to deal with back spasms.

Josh Johnson would get his second straight start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders if Beck cannot play, although Beck remains day-to-day. Johnson again is being prepped for the start, LaFleur said.

"Better than (Tuesday), hopefully better tomorrow," LaFleur said of Beck's back.

"That's typical from the last time. Every day he got better."

Beck dealt with back spasms last month, although as third QB at the time, the impact was minimal.

"There is always going to be a concern, so you are trying to find ways to strengthen it, treat it, prehab to try and limit this, particularly this year," LaFleur said. "Then in the offseason you really attack it to prevent this, if you can."

LaFleur said he wasn't thinking past this week yet with Beck. The Cardinals are not contemplating IR. Beck was to throw some on Wednesday on the side.

Johnson completed 18 of 31 passes in Kansas City last weekend for 155 yards and a touchdown. He did not turn the ball over although the Cardinals lost, 34-7.