WHO: Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders
WHEN: Sunday, 2:25 p.m.
WHERE: State Farm Stadium
NAMES
- JAYDEN WILLIAMS - The Cardinals made a switch at right tackle last weekend. Coming back from his knee injury, Jayden Williams took over the starting role. Because of injuries to left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., the seventh-round rookie started four games as the blindside offensive tackle. After solid performances from Josh Fryar, Williams is now back on the right side, a position he played in college. The next six games will serve as an evaluation for the Cardinals to decide if they have a right tackle in Williams, or if they need to invest in the position during free agency and/or the draft.
"I've been a little bit more comfortable this week because that's the position I put the most time in consistently as of late in the last year or so," Williams said. "It's where you bring value. If you're not the starter full time, your value is being able to go from right side to left and being able to show that you can do both consistently, and there's no drop off in between. So I think it is a benefit to playing both."
- JACORY CROSKEY-MERRITT - The man they call Bill. The Commanders welcomed back Jacory Croskey-Merritt from Injured Reserve last week, and right away, the running back contributed with a touchdown against the Bengals. The Cardinals have struggled stopping the run. Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson chewed up grass, rushing for 105 yards on 23 carries. It'll also be a homecoming for Croskey-Merritt, who played college ball at the University of Arizona.
- TERYL AUSTIN - This weekend will be the first chance to see what a Teryl Austin-led defense looks like in the desert. There aren't going to be any wholesale changes. The interim defensive coordinator said as much during his first media availability. But what is worth keeping an eye on is the communication between linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and Austin. For the first time in three seasons, Wilson is going to have a different voice calling the plays.
NUMBERS
- 150 - Budda Baker is set to play in his 150th career game this weekend. He will become the 18th player in franchise history to play in at least 150 games with the organization. A nice hat tip and milestone for a Cardinals great.
- 6 - It's a unique stretch for the Cardinals, and more specifically, for special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial. Looking at the remainder of the schedule, the next six games will be in controlled weather environments. The Cardinals have the ability to open the roof for games and the Saints, the lone remaining road trip, is inside a dome. Considering he was a special teams coordinator for the Jets and Giants, Ghobrial has always had to consider the elements.
"With that comes a lot of responsibility because when you start to play indoors, you have to prepare yourself for a variety of different things that opponent specialists can now try," said Ghobrial, highlighting potential "dirty" kicks. "We've got to stay connected to that because when you're inside, there is no outside factors that really affect the ball flight. It just comes down to foot and contact, and it also allows punters to be able to place the ball wherever they want. It could cause some more creativity when you're playing against some different opponents. So it'll reveal itself in a different manner."
- 76 - Trey McBride had 14 targets against the Chiefs last weekend. It'll likely be more of that against the Commanders. Washington has allowed nearly 76 percent of passes to tight ends be completed. The position room has been an Achilles' heel for the Commanders defense, having allowed over 115 receiving yards to tight ends in back-to-back games and 804 receiving yards this season.
"Man, has he been productive," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said of McBride. "Some tight ends could play just in line and good on play-actions. Others can open up and play as a traditional receiver. When you could do both, that's a real advantage because where do you put him?"
NOTABLE
- SOMEONE NEEDS TO START FAST - Everyone loves the impressive comeback performances. It's what makes the games like Cardinals vs Cowboys exciting. We saw it on full display on Thanksgiving Day as well. But coaches would rather their team comes out the gate swinging. Both the Cardinals and Commanders have struggled to do that. The last time the Cardinals scored a touchdown in the first quarter was in Week 5 against the Lions. The Commanders are 28th in the league when it comes to points scored in the first quarter.
- MY CAUSE MY CLEATS GAME - For the 11th time, the NFL is taking part in the My Cause My Cleats initiative. The Cardinals will have nearly 40 individuals with custom cleats/shoe designs that shine light on charitable organization and causes. Some will wear the cleats during the game, while most will practice with them during warmups. It's a pretty powerful message sent by players and support staff around the league.
- MAX MELTON: THE RETURNER - Max Melton was not shy on Friday discussing his recent frustration with not playing on defense. He also was not shy talking about his love for special teams. Coming from Rutgers and playing under coach Greg Schiano, Melton played on every special teams unit for the Scarlet Knights. He only returned kicks during practices in college, but because of the slew of injuries, Melton has been thrust into action for the Cardinals. He provided a spark against the Chiefs with a nice 38-yard return.
"I always wanted to do that and just putting my best foot forward, still helping the team where I can," Melton said. "At gunner, (speed) is not really paid attention to that much until you get down there and make the play. But at gunner, I'll be hitting like 21 (mph and) getting close to 22. But when the ball is in your hands, everybody looking, so you can show off your speed there."