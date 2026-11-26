Teryl Austin had been on the other end of an in-season defensive coordinator change before, when he was with the Bengals in 2018. It isn't an ideal situation for any team.
But as Austin took over this week as interim defensive coordinator of the Cardinals after Nick Rallis was fired by head coach Mike LaFleur on Monday, the message with six games left in the season is simply to "push on."
"We have to try and improve," Austin said Thanksgiving morning, "because obviously we need to."
Austin, who had been a senior defensive assistant this season working behind to scenes to aid Rallis and give advice where he could to both sides of the ball, has been a coordinator three previous times: with the Lions, the aforementioned Bengals, and most recently the last four seasons with the Steelers under then head-coach Mike Tomlin.
LaFleur said Austin will be considered for the permanent DC role in 2027. But first comes the balance of 2026. The Cardinals have given up at least 30 points in eight of their 11 games, are 31st in points allowed, and 28th in takeaways.
Wholesale changes are impossible at this point in the season, Austin said. Some tweaks will happen, but it is Austin trying to learn a new verbiage in order to call plays. He will work on the sidelines and not the press box, emphasizing the need for in-game interaction with the players as they go through this change on the fly.
"At the end of the day I've always thought this was a players' game," Austin said. "We have to help them play faster and help them achieve, and they have to be able to do it.
"We have so much room for improvement. That's why I'm sitting here."
Austin was "hands-on" in his previous role, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. said.
"He was always giving me tips," Wilson said. "He was always popping into our meetings. Excited to work with him, honestly."
The ability to have a built-in relationship with the players helps, Austin acknowledged. "Doing what I was doing behind the scenes, I have seen how the guys are, I've had a chance to interact with them," he said. "I think I know what guys are good at, how they react, how they like to be coached."
That doesn't mean there aren't things to learn from both sides. Linebacker Zaven Collins said the players do need to solidify what Austin wants as a DC and what he'll now respect. Defensive lineman Darius Robinson said the changes to the playbook are enough that it will take some extra study time.
Austin, meanwhile, just needs to adjust his schedule. He has a plan he works as defensive coordinator, honed over his previous three stints. But it's much different than what he was doing as senior defensive assistant. Before, his wife could expect him home for dinner. This week, she was in bed one of the nights Austin got home, and he admitted he hasn't gotten enough sleep this week.
When LaFleur asked him to take the job on Monday, however, Austin didn't hesitate. He's here to help the Cardinals hopefully win more games. If he's needed as coordinator, that's what he'll do.
"I'll try to prioritize a little bit of simplicity to try and give our guys some freedom," Austin said. "You don't have to be perfect but let's play really hard and let your 'football player' show."
The top images taken by the Cardinals photographers during the 2026 Week 11 regular season game against the Kansas City Chiefs, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.