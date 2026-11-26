Teryl Austin had been on the other end of an in-season defensive coordinator change before, when he was with the Bengals in 2018. It isn't an ideal situation for any team.

But as Austin took over this week as interim defensive coordinator of the Cardinals after Nick Rallis was fired by head coach Mike LaFleur on Monday, the message with six games left in the season is simply to "push on."

"We have to try and improve," Austin said Thanksgiving morning, "because obviously we need to."

Austin, who had been a senior defensive assistant this season working behind to scenes to aid Rallis and give advice where he could to both sides of the ball, has been a coordinator three previous times: with the Lions, the aforementioned Bengals, and most recently the last four seasons with the Steelers under then head-coach Mike Tomlin.

LaFleur said Austin will be considered for the permanent DC role in 2027. But first comes the balance of 2026. The Cardinals have given up at least 30 points in eight of their 11 games, are 31st in points allowed, and 28th in takeaways.

Wholesale changes are impossible at this point in the season, Austin said. Some tweaks will happen, but it is Austin trying to learn a new verbiage in order to call plays. He will work on the sidelines and not the press box, emphasizing the need for in-game interaction with the players as they go through this change on the fly.

"At the end of the day I've always thought this was a players' game," Austin said. "We have to help them play faster and help them achieve, and they have to be able to do it.