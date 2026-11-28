The Cardinals are making a single Saturday move again, elevating veteran wide receiver Zay Jones from the practice squad for the game against Washington.

It is the third time Jones has been elevated from the practice squad, meaning that if the Cardinals want to use him for any of the remaining five games, he will have to be signed to the 53-man roster.

Jones had his first reception of the season last week against the Chiefs, a 17-yard completion. He has been targeted a total of three times.

His snap count jumped in Kansas City, playing 32 plays after just seven against the Rams the week previous.