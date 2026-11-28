The Cardinals are making a single Saturday move again, elevating veteran wide receiver Zay Jones from the practice squad for the game against Washington.
It is the third time Jones has been elevated from the practice squad, meaning that if the Cardinals want to use him for any of the remaining five games, he will have to be signed to the 53-man roster.
Jones had his first reception of the season last week against the Chiefs, a 17-yard completion. He has been targeted a total of three times.
His snap count jumped in Kansas City, playing 32 plays after just seven against the Rams the week previous.
Simi Fehoko and rookie Harrison Wallace III are expected to remain the Cardinals' top two wideouts, with Jones slotting in as the third. Rookie Reggie Virgil only had two snaps last week.
ROOF OPEN ON SUNDAY
The roof at State Farm Stadium will be open for Sunday's game against the Commanders. It is the second straight home game the Cardinals will play under the sky this season.