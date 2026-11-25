The Cardinals added another quarterback on Wednesday, one that had been with Mike LaFleur already in Arizona.

The team was awarded Kedon Slovis as a waiver claim, the day after he had been released by the Baltimore Ravens. The Cardinals had an open roster spot, so now have four QBs on the 53-man roster.

LaFleur said earlier Wednesday starter Carson Beck still was not practicing because of back spasms. Slovis joins Josh Johnson and Joey Aguilar as the healthy quarterbacks.

Slovis was signed in 2025 and was with the team through the 2025 offseason -- serving as QB2 most of the offseason behind Gardner Minshew and ahead of Beck, while Jacoby Brissett was mired in a contract kerfuffle.

In the preseason, Slovis completed 39-of-61 passes for 434 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Cardinals in four games. He was then released and picked up by the Green Bay Packers for their practice squad. When the Ravens had QB injury issues -- eventually leading to them trading for Brissett -- Slovis was also signed to the 53-man roster.