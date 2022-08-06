Kyler Murray Returns To Practice After Covid Bout

Kyler Murray returned to practice on Saturday.

The Cardinals quarterback hadn't practice since July 29, sitting out July 30's "Back Together Saturday" work for rest and subsequently testing positive for Covid. He sat out the required five days before coming back for the Red and White Practice.

"Obviously he's been out of commission for five days, sitting around, trying to feel better," coach Kliff Kingsbury said before practice. "We will see how he feels. If he does anything, it'll be minimal football-wise. But he's going to run and lift and try to get rolling again."

Kingsbury said that defensive lineman Kingsley Keke is currently out with Covid.

Murray had been anxious to return, Kingsbury had said previously. But the slow-play to get him back into practice was anticipated.

"We didn't want to rush him back out there after five days of not doing anything," Kingsbury said. "Once we knew he had Covid, we set the schedule."

Kingsbury said he expected Murray to be back at Monday's practice doing more. Murray came out in full uniform for warm-ups, but did little. The team went back into the locker room to have official game-like introductions and when Murray came back out, he had taken off his pads, done for the day.

Kingsbury grinned when he was asked if Murray would have play-calling duties again, as he did the previous Saturday when he rested.

"If he wants to, he can have at it," Kingsbury said.