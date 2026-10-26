Mighty McBride, The Quest For The End Zone, And Broncos Aftermath

It was National Tight Ends Day on Sunday, and Trey McBride, as he does on game days holiday or not, was excellent. Again.

The All-Pro finished with 10 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on Sunday, although it was in a loss to the Broncos. His score made it 20-13 in the third quarter, and it felt that maybe, just maybe, the Cardinals were going to find a way to put a bow on Larry Fitzgerald day and get a win.

But McBride alone can't make that happen (and don't get it twisted, McBride did drop a third-down pass and couldn't quite hang on to another big gainer, which isn't to say he was bad but simply imperfect.) That brings us to the Cardinals' final possession Sunday, the epitome of frustration of where the Cardinals are at the moment.

Twice Jacoby Brissett tried to find McBride again for a touchdown while at the Denver 1 beginning with two minutes left and a 14-point deficit. Twice, McBride earned pass interference flags to give the Cardinals a first-down reset. Five total snaps at the 1 only got those two penalties. On second down coach Mike LaFleur said "I got greedy" in his quest to save time (and perhaps get an onside kick recovery) and called a play-action pass.

Brissett was sacked at the 5. Two more passes fell incomplete.

"It was a stupid call," a frustrated LaFleur said.

The Broncos have a good defense, and as I'll get into later, beat the heck out of Brissett. The Cardinals still had 353 yards. They had no turnovers. But they just can't get into the end zone. There were five more red-zone trips Sunday, and McBride had the lone TD, after the 0-for-5 the week before.

The most frustrating thing about not scoring touchdowns? "Not scoring touchdowns," Brissett deadpanned. To do that "covers up a lot of things."

Maybe Jeremiyah Love returns next week against the Cowboys. Maybe playing in Dallas, where Brissett shined last season in a win, will help the finish. We know McBride will play well. But the Cardinals don't want him to be the whole story.