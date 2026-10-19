Good Knight, Defensive Dominance, And Rams Aftermath

Jeremiyah Love was out, and Tyler Allgeier was the lead running back. But Bam Knight, frankly, ached for a chance like Sunday in Los Angeles.

In the din of the winning locker room, music blaring to represent the mood, Knight was thrilled with the victory. And yeah, he hopes more people realize what he can bring to the game.

"That's been my mentality coming into this season," Knight said after rushing for 80 yards on just 15 carries. "I feel like every time my name comes up people are like, 'He's a good third back' or 'He's a good team guy.' I want to show not only this organization but the league I am capable of playing Sundays. And not just when somebody goes down."

Knight might've had more. He suffered full body cramps much of the second half, limiting his playing time (and perhaps taking a piece from the Cardinals' red zone package.) Allgeier wasn't as efficient with his 38 yards on 18 carries, but the guy literally never loses a fumble and late in the fourth quarter, that's what you want in a back.

The defense was the star Sunday. That unit, and special teams, which not only eliminated Rams kicker Blake Grupe (more on that in a bit) but also delivered six field goals in six tries from kicker Chad Ryland, necessary in the 18-16 win.

"We have to score touchdowns in this league," tight end Trey McBride said. "But very proud of the defense and how they battled. Just a total team win. Chad Ryland, 6-for-6. That's awesome."

Knight's job is week-to-week. Whenever Love is ready, he will return. That will mean Knight will go back to being a third back. For now. He knows he's shown what it can be if the Cardinals turn to him.

And it's fun to be that guy in a locker room like Sunday's.

"No better feeling than this right here," Knight said. "It's good to get the running game going. It's a huge loss with Jeremiyah out but I'm glad me and TA were able to prove we can do it even with him down."

-- SoFi certainly seems to be an elixir for the Cardinals' defense. Or perhaps just the L.A. teams. But that unit was excellent on Sunday. Coach Mike LaFleur said he thought defensive coordinator Nick Rallis had an excellent game, and his players made it stand up.

There had been "uncomfortable" conversations LaFleur had during the week with both players and coaches. Details aren't coming, understandably, but to think the defense wasn't a big part of it would be naïve.

At no time did the Rams truly threaten to break loose. Puka Nacua did have 80 yards, but he was mostly kept in check, boosting his total with his late 42-yard catch. Budda Baker was excellent despite dealing with a groin issue. And Josh Sweat was a monster.

"There ain't no telling what I can do if we are actually in the game," said Sweat, who was credited with a team-high four pressures and a sack on 25 pass-rush snaps. "People think I forgot how to play football."