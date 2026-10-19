As Defense Sparkles, Cardinals Topple Rams With A Kick (Six, Actually)

THE STORY: LOS ANGELES - Special teams were always going to be a factor on Sunday at SoFi Stadium . That was clear after the Rams parted ways with Harrison Mevis and brought in Blake Grupe last week.

But the kicker that took over the conversation on Sunday in the 18-16 victory was Chad Ryland. His 43-yard attempt at the buzzer gave the Cardinals the win -- his sixth field goal of the game.

"Deep down, I thought we were going to win the game when we had 51 seconds just because I believed in these guys and the way it was going for these guys today," coach Mike LaFleur said. "Chad's a stud. He's so funny too on the sideline. I'm happy for those guys."

It looked like the Rams (2-4) were going to snatch the victory away from the Cardinals (2-4). On their final offensive drive, Matthew Stafford found Puka Nacua for a 42-yard reception, which set up a Colby Parkinson 5-yard touchdown with under a minute on the clock. They led 16-15.

LaFleur said the Rams decision to kick for a touchback was huge since it placed the ball at the 35. The Cardinals knew they didn't need to drive the length of the field. Jalen Brooks, who had dropped a potential first-down pass just minutes earlier, caught a 21-yard in-breaker that put the Cardinals in range. An unnecessary roughness call on Josh Wallace pushed the Cardinals instantly into field-goal range.

The Cardinals had five trips to the red zone but could not cash in on touchdowns. This time, they didn't need a touchdown.

They needed a field goal. Ryland became the hero.

"That's being a good situationally aware football player and football team," Ryland said. "Look at that last drive, we did it to a 'T.' The offense did exactly what we wanted to do, got the ball into field-goal range, got the ball to the hash I prefer, and we knocked down the kick."

As much as Sunday's matchup was about the two bright offensive minds, the defense had its best performance of the season. It was the first time since Week 1 -- also at SoFi, against the Chargers -- in which it had not allowed 30-plus points in a game.

They blitzed Stafford throughout, and the Rams offense did not get into much of a rhythm until their final drive. Outside linebacker Josh Sweat and safety Budda Baker each had a sack. There was also an Ohio State connection in California as linebacker Cody Simon forced a fumble, recovered by cornerback Denzel Burke.

The unit forced two turnover on downs as well.

"We needed that turnaround," defensive lineman L.J. Collier said. "We balled today on all fronts. … We had to get our playmakers going, everybody with the same mission. It is one of those days where everything is clicking.

"I don't see why we can't do this every week. But you know the NFL. We are hitting our stride at the right time. But we can't get too big-headed like last time."

It's always better to correct after a win. That's something LaFleur has preached following each victory.

One area LaFleur said he's going to evaluate is the red zone trips. It was encouraging to see the offense move the ball down the field. Four drives went for 10-plus plays including a 14- and 15-play scoring drive.

During the week, Jacoby Brissett – who went 24-for-35 for 218 yards – echoed LaFleur's talking point that the offense was a "three-and-out machine."

They flipped the script to earn their first NFC West victory since the 2024 season.